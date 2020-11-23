GBP/USD needs to break 1.3403/09 for a move back to long-term resistance at 1.3472/1.3514 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD has opened the week strongly for a break above resistance at 1.3310/19 for the completion of a near-term bullish “triangle” continuation pattern to clear the way for a challenge on long-term resistance at 1.3472/1.3514, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“GBP/USD has opened the week strongly for a break above resistance at 1.3310/19 as looked for - the 78.6% retracement of the September fall and recent high – for the completion of a near-term bullish ‘triangle’ continuation pattern. This should add weight to our core bullish view from September that we are in the process of forming the potential ‘right-hand shoulder’ to a major basing process for a move to 1.3403/09 next and eventually back to long-term price and ‘neckline’ resistance at 1.3472/1.3514.”
“Whilst a fresh rejection from the long-term resistance at 1.3472/1.3514 should be allowed for, we continue to look for an eventual break to see a major base secured, clearing the way for a move above 1.4300.”
“Near-term support moves to 1.3273, with 1.32494/7 now ideally holding to keep the immediate risk higher. Below can see a fresh setback to the 13-day average at 1.3210, with an immediate bullish tone maintained whilst above 1.3196/92.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
