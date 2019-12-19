- GBP/USD looks for direction after two days of declines, ahead of the key data/events.
- USD stays on the back foot after US President Trump’s impeachment.
- UK politics, Brexit and trade headlines will add burden on to the pair watchers.
GBP/USD remains under pressure, despite waiting for fresh clues, while trading around 1.3080 ahead of the London open on Thursday. The quote fails to cheer broad USD weakness as key data/events from the UK are lined up for publishing.
The US Dollar (USD) registered broad losses after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump. The ball will reach the Senate sometime during early January for the opposition Democrats to make Donald Trump as the third in the history to get impeached. However, the White House has shown concerns that the Senate will exonerate the President. The same could be believed considering the Republicans’ majority in the Senate.
On the other hand, the European Union (EU) is on its rounds to criticize the UK PM Boris Johnson’s “do or die” pledge while the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Ms. Sturgeon is also readying for a second referendum to leave the UK. Elsewhere, the opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is getting heavily criticized and might have to exit from the post after the party registered its most humiliating defeat since 1935.
Looking forward, Cable traders will first observe November month Retail Sales ahead of the monetary policy meeting of the Bank of England (BOE) and the British Queen’s speech setting out out the Conservative government's agenda for the upcoming year. On the flip side, the US Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, Existing Home Sales and Weekly Jobless Claims will decorate the economic calendar.
While various positives are likely to roll out from the Queen’s speech, the BOE isn’t expected to announce any surprises. Further, the UK Retail Sales might portray a downbeat picture of the British economy. In this regard, Westpac says, “The Bank of England MPC reviews policy, with much interest in its commentary on Brexit, now that the general election has finally ensured that Brexit will proceed before 31 January 2020. A steady hand at 0.75% is assured, however. Markets are pricing a 65% chance of a rate cut by May 2020. Also in the UK, we will see November retail sales data, with sales volumes ex-fuel seen up 0.4% MoM, 2.0% YoY.”
Technical Analysis
Considering the pair’s sustained trading below the 10-week-old rising trend line, October month high near 1.3010 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside, at 1.2915, are on sellers’ radars. Alternatively, pair’s rise beyond the support-turned-resistance, at 1.3125 now, will have to cross 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3145 to meet Monday’s low around 1.3320.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3082
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3087
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3061
|Daily SMA50
|1.2934
|Daily SMA100
|1.2595
|Daily SMA200
|1.2699
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.314
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3059
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3515
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3051
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.309
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3109
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3051
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2971
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3175
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3211
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
