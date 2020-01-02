GBP/USD: Near term consolidation likely – Commerzbank

In view of Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, GBP/USD’s outlook is positive after at the end of last year it reacted back to and recovered from the 55 day ma at 1.2977 currently.
Key Quotes
“The low on the 23rd December was 1.2908 and while above here we will assume an upside bias to retest the December high at 1.3515. Very near term the market has halted at a minor 61.8% retracement at 1.3283 and we would allow for a near term retracement towards 1.30ish.”
“The December high at 1.3515 guards the September 2017 high and 38.2% retracement (of the move down from 2014) at 1.3658/68. This guards the more important 1.3918 2007 -2020 downtrend.”
“Failure at the 1.2908 support would put the 200 day moving average at 1.2690 back on the plate.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as 2020 kicks off
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.12 in the first trading day of 2020, paring previous gains as the greenback is recovering. China's RRR cut and hopes for a US-Sino trade deal is boosting stocks. Final EZ Manufacturing PMIs are awaited.
GBP/USD falls back toward 1.32 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has kicked off the new year by retreating from the highs it reached in the dying days of 2019. Uncertainty about the future UK-EU elections is weighing on sterling, while the final UK Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
Forex Today: 2020 kicks off with the dollar recovering amid Chinese RRR cut, trade optimism
China announced a 50 basis point cut to its Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) on New Year's Day, unleashing over $100 billion in liquidity. Markets are cheering the move, which authorities had hinted to.
Gold: Charts signal short-term bullish exhaustion
Gold is looking toppy with the daily and 4-hour chart reporting buyer exhaustion. The yellow metal may revisit the psychological support of $1,500. A close above $1,526 is needed to invalidate correction risks.
USD/JPY picking up bids towards 109.00 amid USD recovery, risk-on
USD/JPY looks to benefit from trade optimism, USD rebound. Holiday season in Japan keeps trading activity subdued. Focus shifts to US macro news for fresh trading impetus.