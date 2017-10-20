GBP/USD moves to session tops near 1.3170

GBP/USD moves to session tops near 1.3170By Pablo Piovano
After bottoming out in the 1.3100 neighbourhood earlier in the session, GBP/USD has now advanced to the area of daily highs in the boundaries of 1.3170.
GBP/USD up on Brexit headlines
Cable met fresh buyers near the 1.3100 handle after UK’s PM Theresa May advocated for a common effort between EU and UK officials in order to make any progress in the Brexit negotiations.
In addition, the sharp drop in EUR/GBP below the 0.9000 key support is also another source of buying pressure around the pair.
In the data space, UK’s public sector net borrowing came in at £5.33 billion for the month of September, bettering consensus albeit higher than August’s £4.14 billion.
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing the pair is gaining 0.07% at 1.3167 and a breakout of 1.3228 (high Oct.19) would open the door to 1.3289 (21-day sma) and finally 1.3338 (high Oct.16). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 1.3134 (low Oct.19) seconded by 1.3121 (low Oct.12) and then 1.3045 (100-day sma).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.