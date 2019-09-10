GBP/USD moves above mid-1.2300s, closer to multi-week tops

- Growing Brexit optimism continues to underpin the British Pound.
- Tuesday’s upbeat UK jobs data extended some additional support.
- The USD underpinned by surging US bond yields and capped gains.
The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday and consolidated the recent strong up-move to multi-week tops.
After an initial uptick to the 1.2380 region - closer to the overnight swing high - the pair witnessed some intraday pullback and dropped to the 1.2300 neighbourhood. A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment benefitted the US Dollar's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart and turned out to be one of the key factors that exerted some intraday downward pressure.
Brexit optimism/UK jobs data helped limit early downtick
The downtick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather was quickly bought into amid growing optimism over a softer Brexit, especially after the UK lawmakers passed legislation to take control of the Brexit agenda and also voted against the PM Boris Johnson's bid for an early election. The UK Parliament is now closed for five-weeks and will resume business on October 14.
The British Pound was further supported by Tuesday’s mostly upbeat US employment details, showing that the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked lower to 3.8% from 3.9% previous, while the UK average weekly earnings including bonus bettered market expectations and rose 4.0% 3m/Yr in July - marking the highest level since 2008’s global financial crisis.
Meanwhile, the upside seemed limited, at least for the time being, amid a strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which seemed to extend some additional support to the intraday USD uptick amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2343
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2346
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2187
|Daily SMA50
|1.2295
|Daily SMA100
|1.2539
|Daily SMA200
|1.2749
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2385
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2234
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2354
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1958
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2327
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2292
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2258
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.217
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2106
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2473
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2562
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges back below 1.1050 on German budget
EUR/USD edges back below 1.1050 after the German 2020 budget was announced without any surprises. But the downside appears cushioned amid retreating US Treasury yields.
GBP/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.2350 post-UK jobs
GBP/USD kept its recovery mode intact from a dip to 1.2307 lows but remained below 1.2350 despite the rise in the UK wages and a downtick in the jobless rate. Markets assess the incoming Brexit headlines amid the Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY eases from monthly highs, trades below 107.50
Risk sentiment is still positive but losing momentum after another round of weak Chinese data. US Treasury yields continue recovering ground reaching fresh two-week highs. USD/JPY short-term bullish needs to accelerate through the daily high.
Gold continues to trade in negative territory below $1,500
The troy ounce of the precious metal extended its losses after breaking below the critical $1,500 level and touched its lowest level in nearly a month at $1,486.59.
Headlines are for Bitcoin, profits for Ethereum
SEC comments do not encourage a Bitcoin that is in defensive mode. Ethereum remains strong and is running to lead a change in the market. XRP moves away from the minima but lacks the strength to go further up.