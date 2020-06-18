GBP/USD: Momentum turns positive, resistance seen at the 1.2565 daily high

GBP/USD Thursday's 4-hour chart is showing an advantage for the bulls as momentum turns positive. The cable trades at 1.2530 ahead of the BoE’s Interest Rate Decision and FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam sets initial resistance at 1.2565.
Key quotes
“Momentum on the 4-hour chart has turned positive and the cable has recaptured the 100 Simple Moving Average, another positive development. On the other hand, it remains capped by the 50 SMA.”
“Some resistance awaits at 1.2565, the daily high, followed by 1.2615, a swing low from early June. It is followed by 1.2680, the weekly high, and then by 1.2730.”
“Support awaits at 1.25, a psychologically significant level, followed by 1.2450, the weekly low, and then by 1.2410, where the 200 SMA hits the price.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
