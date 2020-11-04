GBP/USD: Mildly offered around 1.3000 as risks follow US election polls ahead of UK Services PMI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD wavers following its pullback from 1.3140 on broad US dollar strength.
  • Risks struggle for a clear direction even as Democrats are leading the presidential race.
  • UK Services PMI and US data can entertain traders amid a long night before the final results.

GBP/USD drops to 1.2991, down 0.27% intraday, while heading into Wednesday’s London open. The Cable earlier surged to 1.3140, before bouncing off 1.2934, as updates from the US election polls keep the hopes of a blue wave on the table.

US President Donald Trump takes the lead in Florida but his rival Joe Biden has more seats, above 220, than his own 150+ mark. The same keeps the market players looking for a clear Democratic victory in the US houses, mostly cheered as a blue wave.

US presidential candidate Biden recently crossed wires while saying, “On track to win this election, urges patience until all votes counted.” Though, the final results will take longer, expected till Friday-end, to get the confirmation.

As a result, the US dollar index (DXY) benefits from the risk-off mood while printing 0.50% intraday gains. The trading sentiment alternatively challenges S&P 500 Futures while it keeps the recent gains around 3,400.

Check live updates: Four more years for Trump or a victory for Biden? – Live coverage

Looking forward, GBP/USD traders may take intermediate clues from the final reading of October month Services PMI, initial forecast 52.3, ahead of the US ADP Employment Change and US Services PMI for the stated month.

Read: ADP Employment Survey Preview: Sector recovering at a slower pace

It should, however, be noted that the path to the White House is getting clearer for the Democrats and hence challenges to the US dollar are ahead. Though, Brexit woes and the coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in the UK and Europe can keep the Sterling buyers challenged.

Technical analysis

GBP/USD traders eye a 100-day EMA level of 1.2890 as nearby support ahead of challenging a multi-day-old support line near 1.2880/75. On the contrary, bulls will be confident above 1.3140.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2986
Today Daily Change -40 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.31%
Today daily open 1.3026
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2988
Daily SMA50 1.2992
Daily SMA100 1.2883
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3079
Previous Daily Low 1.2903
Previous Weekly High 1.308
Previous Weekly Low 1.2881
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2827
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3278

 

 

