GBP/USD: Mildly offered around 1.3000 as risks follow US election polls ahead of UK Services PMI

- GBP/USD wavers following its pullback from 1.3140 on broad US dollar strength.
- Risks struggle for a clear direction even as Democrats are leading the presidential race.
- UK Services PMI and US data can entertain traders amid a long night before the final results.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2991, down 0.27% intraday, while heading into Wednesday’s London open. The Cable earlier surged to 1.3140, before bouncing off 1.2934, as updates from the US election polls keep the hopes of a blue wave on the table.
US President Donald Trump takes the lead in Florida but his rival Joe Biden has more seats, above 220, than his own 150+ mark. The same keeps the market players looking for a clear Democratic victory in the US houses, mostly cheered as a blue wave.
US presidential candidate Biden recently crossed wires while saying, “On track to win this election, urges patience until all votes counted.” Though, the final results will take longer, expected till Friday-end, to get the confirmation.
As a result, the US dollar index (DXY) benefits from the risk-off mood while printing 0.50% intraday gains. The trading sentiment alternatively challenges S&P 500 Futures while it keeps the recent gains around 3,400.
Check live updates: Four more years for Trump or a victory for Biden? – Live coverage
Looking forward, GBP/USD traders may take intermediate clues from the final reading of October month Services PMI, initial forecast 52.3, ahead of the US ADP Employment Change and US Services PMI for the stated month.
Read: ADP Employment Survey Preview: Sector recovering at a slower pace
It should, however, be noted that the path to the White House is getting clearer for the Democrats and hence challenges to the US dollar are ahead. Though, Brexit woes and the coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in the UK and Europe can keep the Sterling buyers challenged.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD traders eye a 100-day EMA level of 1.2890 as nearby support ahead of challenging a multi-day-old support line near 1.2880/75. On the contrary, bulls will be confident above 1.3140.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2986
|Today Daily Change
|-40 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31%
|Today daily open
|1.3026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2988
|Daily SMA50
|1.2992
|Daily SMA100
|1.2883
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2903
|Previous Weekly High
|1.308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2827
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets unnerved
The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are nervous amid a tighter-than-expected race. Trump is outperforming the polls Live coverage of the critical event.
EUR/USD holds the bounce above 1.1650 amid US election nail biter
EUR/USD holds the bounce above 1.1650, as the US dollar retreats amid risk-recovery. Trump leads in the South while Biden remains favorite in the North. Biden wins Arizona, Florida goes to Trump.
GBP/USD regains 1.3000 as USD falters on Blue wave prospects
GBP/USD witnessed good 200-pips movement so far this Wednesday’s Asian trading, as US Presidential election counting gets underway. The southern states are seen tending towards President Donald Trump while the North still favors Joe Biden. Arizona swung towards the Democratic candidate, reinforcing hopes of a Blue wave win.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, trying to stabilize near $1900 mark
Gold witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. The uncertainty about the final outcome of the US election helped limit any further losses.
WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful
WTI portray another attempt to refresh one-week high. API marked a surprise draw in inventories for the week ended on October 30. Risks wobble amid mixed clues concerning the blue wave forecasts, Trump gives a tough fight to Biden.