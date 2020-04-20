GBP/USD may struggle to recover amid wall of resistance — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has kicked off the new week below 1.25 amid criticism about the UK government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. How is it positioned on the charts?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is battling a cluster of lines at 1.2480, which includes the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower, the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, the SMA 200-1h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the SMA10-4h, and more.

Close by, 1.2499 is the convergence of the BB 4h-Middle, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week.

Next, 1.2525 is the confluence of the SMA 100-1h, the SMA 5-one-day, and the previous daily high.

Looking down, some support awaits at 1.2455, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and the 10-day SMA.

Further down, 1.2390 is the next level to watch as it is where the Pivot Point one-week Support 1.

This is how it looks on the tool:

