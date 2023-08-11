GBP/USD may be able to strengthen somewhat in the short run – Scotiabank

Economists at Scotiabank analyze GBP/USD technical outlook.
Cable could retest resistance at 1.2800/1.2810
The daily GBP/USD chart reflects heavy price action overall Thursday but the intraday pattern of trade shows the Pound rebounding from trend support just under 1.27 in a constructive manner – the 6-hour candle chart shows a bullish ‘morning star’ signal developing today.
The GBP may be able to strengthen somewhat in the short run to retest resistance at 1.2800/1.2810.
