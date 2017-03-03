GBP/USD: Mature downtrend persists - Westpac

According to Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac, the GBP/USD’ s late Feb. break below 1.2400 not only negated upside squeeze potential but also opened the risk of retesting the lows between 1.1840-1.2000.

Key Quotes

“Daily momentum has broken lower from neutral levels and adds to the potential of an interim flush to re-affirm range lows.”

Weekly momentum is in neutral territory, but price action has faltered. A retest of range lows is becoming more likely

However, range trading should persist. Although GBP remains at risk of another downside flush, such a flush could also allow for a broader base to develop”

