- GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.1700 as the DXY has extended losses.
- DXY’s investors have turned cautious despite higher consensus for US ADP employment data.
- Weaker US Average Hourly Earnings may create more problems for the Fed.
The GBP/USD pair is advancing gradually towards the round-level resistance of 1.1700 as the US dollar index (DXY) has surrendered Tuesday’s gains. The cable has extended its recovery after overstepping the immediate resistance of 1.1675 and has reached near 1.1685 while drafting the article. The asset is expected to extend its gains further as the DXY is expected to remain volatile further.
The DXY has given a downside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 108.67-108.88 in the Asian session. As investors are turning cautious ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, DXY’s strength is fading away. The preliminary forecast indicates that the US economy has created additional 300k jobs in August, lower than the prior release of 528k. Also, the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) data, which will release on Wednesday is impacting the DXY. The economic data is seen at 200k. Tech companies are restricting themselves from the recruitment process, which is impacting the Employment Chane data.
As the US economy is operating at full employment levels, 300k job additions seem satisfactory. However, the Average Hourly Earnings data may make the job laborious for the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers. Price pressures have already dented the sentiment of households, therefore higher paychecks are required to offset inflated payouts. And, the economic data is expected to improve marginally by 10 basis points (bps) to 5.3%.
On the UK front, a light economy calendar may shift more responsibility on the DXY for direction in the cable. Next week, investors will focus on Like-For-Like Retail Sales by the British Retail Consortium (BRC). Earlier, the economic data landed at 1.6% on an annual basis. The economic data is expected to remain higher as energy bills are soaring in the pound zone.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1689
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.1655
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1969
|Daily SMA50
|1.2026
|Daily SMA100
|1.2278
|Daily SMA200
|1.2818
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1761
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1621
|Previous Weekly High
|1.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1717
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1674
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1597
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1457
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1736
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1876
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below parity despite hot EU inflation data Premium
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below parity. Eurostat announced on Wednesday that the annual HICP climbed to 9.1% in August from 8.9% in July, compared to the market expectation of 9%, but the shared currency failed to benefit from the hot inflation report.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1600 ahead of US ADP Premium
GBP/USD is extending the renewed downside towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebound gathers strength amid broad risk-aversion. The deepening UK energy crisis and hawkish Fed rate hike bets weigh on the pair. US ADP awaited.
Gold falls to fresh monthly low below $1,720
After having spent the Asian session fluctuating in a relatively tight channel above $1,720, gold turned south during the European trading hours and fell to its lowest level in a month below $1,715.
Wall Street believes Bitcoin price hit its bottom after key move by US Federal Reserve
Bitcoin price hit a floor after Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. After the asset’s price declined nearly 6% over the past week, Wall Street analysts believe Bitcoin has hit its bottom.
ADP Jobs Preview: Three reasons to expect the data to drive the dollar higher Premium
"Some pain" is what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has promised the American people, a price needed to pay for bringing down inflation – a high bar to stop raising rates and supporting the dollar.