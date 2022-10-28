- GBP/USD is aiming to recapture 1.1600 as DXY struggles amid declining odds for the ultra-hawkish Fed.
- A slowdown in consumer spending has indicated that the inflationary pressures are exhausting.
- UK’s novel leadership is focusing on squeezing liquidity through fiscal policy.
The GBP/USD pair has witnessed a rebound from 1.1550 in the Tokyo session and is aiming to recapture the immediate hurdle of 1.1600. The cable has picked bids as the US dollar index (DXY) has witnessed come correction after failing to sustain above 110.50.
Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields is stabilizing around 3.93% after a firmer decline. The risk impulse is displaying mixed response as S&P500 futures have carry-forwarded their bearish Thursday sentiment.
The DXY is displaying a subdued performance in Asia as the odds of a bigger rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have trimmed significantly. As per the CME FedWatch tool, the chances of 75 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have dropped further to 85.5%.
The reason behind a shift in the paradigm of a less-hawkish policy stance is the decline in consumer spending in the third quarter. The third quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report claims that consumer spending has expanded by 1.4%, lower than the prior expansion of 2.0%. A slowdown in consumer spending indicates that inflation will soon peak around led by a fall in consumer demand. It is worth noting that consumer spending accounts for 70% of total economic activity.
On the UK front, novel UK Leadership with PM Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are working on reducing the piled debt of the UK, the highest since 1960, to bring financial stability. Reports from Financial Times claim that Sunak is exploring tax rises and spending cuts of up to GBP 50 billion, which is in line with the agenda of the bank of England (BOE) of bringing price stability.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1571
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.1564
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1276
|Daily SMA50
|1.1385
|Daily SMA100
|1.1741
|Daily SMA200
|1.2376
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1646
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1549
|Previous Weekly High
|1.144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1609
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1527
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.149
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.143
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1624
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1683
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1721
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY whipsaws on 146.00 as BOJ stands pat
USD/JPY is quickly fading a knee-jerk uptick to near 146.85 after the BOJ left the policy settings unadjusted on Friday. Persisting weakness in the US dollar and yields is weighing down on the pair. Investors await BOJ Chief Kuroda's presser and US PCE inflation for fresh impetus.
AUD/USD: Bulls need to hold above 0.6435
AUD/USD is meeting a key resistance line with eyes on a break of both hourly and daily trendlines. The bulls remain in control despite the risks of rejection at the resistance and a move below the trendline support. 0.6550 is a key level on the daily chart while the bulls hold on 100 pips lower.
Gold: 21DMA appears a tough nut to crack for bulls, focus on weekly close Premium
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt while hovering around $1,670 on the final trading day of the week. Despite the renewed uptick, the bright metal remains confined within a familiar trading range amid a risk-off market environment.
Ethereum to provide accumulation opportunity before revisiting $2,000
Ethereum price action depicts exhausted bulls after an explosive move over the last five days. This upswing is currently facing a significant hurdle and is likely to retrace to stable support levels to refuel. The resulting rally could propel ETH to critical psychological levels.
Week Ahead: Fed and BoE to raise rates ahead of US payrolls
Another extraordinary week is coming up. The Fed is almost certain to raise rates, putting the spotlight on Chairman Powell, who needs to open the door for a smaller rate hike in December without giving the impression of a pivot.