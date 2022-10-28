  • GBP/USD is aiming to recapture 1.1600 as DXY struggles amid declining odds for the ultra-hawkish Fed.
  • A slowdown in consumer spending has indicated that the inflationary pressures are exhausting.
  • UK’s novel leadership is focusing on squeezing liquidity through fiscal policy.

The GBP/USD pair has witnessed a rebound from 1.1550 in the Tokyo session and is aiming to recapture the immediate hurdle of 1.1600. The cable has picked bids as the US dollar index (DXY) has witnessed come correction after failing to sustain above 110.50.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields is stabilizing around 3.93% after a firmer decline. The risk impulse is displaying mixed response as S&P500 futures have carry-forwarded their bearish Thursday sentiment.

The DXY is displaying a subdued performance in Asia as the odds of a bigger rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have trimmed significantly. As per the CME FedWatch tool, the chances of 75 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have dropped further to 85.5%.

The reason behind a shift in the paradigm of a less-hawkish policy stance is the decline in consumer spending in the third quarter. The third quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report claims that consumer spending has expanded by 1.4%, lower than the prior expansion of 2.0%. A slowdown in consumer spending indicates that inflation will soon peak around led by a fall in consumer demand. It is worth noting that consumer spending accounts for 70% of total economic activity.

On the UK front, novel UK Leadership with PM Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are working on reducing the piled debt of the UK, the highest since 1960, to bring financial stability. Reports from Financial Times claim that Sunak is exploring tax rises and spending cuts of up to GBP 50 billion, which is in line with the agenda of the bank of England (BOE) of bringing price stability.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1571
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.1564
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1276
Daily SMA50 1.1385
Daily SMA100 1.1741
Daily SMA200 1.2376
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1646
Previous Daily Low 1.1549
Previous Weekly High 1.144
Previous Weekly Low 1.106
Previous Monthly High 1.1738
Previous Monthly Low 1.0339
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1586
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1609
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1527
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.149
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.143
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1624
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1683
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1721

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

