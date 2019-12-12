GBP/USD loses the 1.31 handle ahead of UK election results

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • GBP/USD is losing traction ahead of UK election results, now sub 1.31 handle. 
  • Trade tariff announcements expected and market is in anticipation of a bullish headline. 

GBP/USD is under pressure as the US dollar picks up a bid and less committed sterling bulls bail-out as the Brits head to the ballot box. Cable is currently trading at 1.3094, (update: low has been 1.3050 since the time of publishing), that's down from a high of 1.3229 and the highest levels in quite some time, ( 27th March). 

There is a complex mix of fundamentals at play. It is likely that there is less liquidity in sterling today which could make for some wild swings in a pair that is notoriously prone to high volatility, even in the most liquid conditions.

Firstly, the UK elections are the main focus on the domestic front and it's looking like it's going to be a photo finish. If there is a victor, it could be by the nose. Whichever way, the general election will be very decisive for Brexit and the pound.

The action first centres around polling stations which are closing at 23:00 CET or 22:00 GMT – exit polls are also due at this time. If history is anything to go by, UK exit polls are reliable and it will be then when we will find out how tight things are of whether there is going to be an outright winner.

On Tuesday, the YouGov's point estimate showed a Conservative majority, but it was so close that the polling institute could not rule out a hung parliament. The final result will be declared early Friday morning. 

Markets await trade tariff announcements 

Across the pond, the focus is on trade wars whereby an official announcement is expected to come from US President Donald Trump. Bloomberg reported in recent trade that Trump will meet with his trade advisers at 19:30 GMT. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, White House economic adviser Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin are expected to attend the meeting.

The latest rumours are that the US has considered offering a 50% reduction on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports which lifted market spirits, fulling higher benchmarks and provided a boost  US Treasury bond yields. 

Trump tweeted, 

"Getting very close to a big deal with China. They want it, and so do we."

GBP/USD levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3094
Today Daily Change -0.0114
Today Daily Change % -0.86
Today daily open 1.3208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2987
Daily SMA50 1.284
Daily SMA100 1.2548
Daily SMA200 1.2697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3214
Previous Daily Low 1.3108
Previous Weekly High 1.3167
Previous Weekly Low 1.2896
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3173
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3148
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3139
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.307
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3245
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3283
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3352

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD turns down as Trump touts trade hopes, after Lagarde's debut

EUR/USD turns down as Trump touts trade hopes, after Lagarde's debut

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1130 after President Trump tweeted that the US is getting close to deal with China. Earlier, the ECB left rates unchanged and President Lagarde acknowledged the recent upturn.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats further from nine-month highs, nears 1.3100

GBP/USD retreats further from nine-month highs, nears 1.3100

GBP/USD has extended its decline amid renewed EUR demand within ECB’s monetary policy announcement. UK elections weigh as polls show a further narrowing in Conservatives’ advantage.

GBP/USD News

“Brexit as last” will trigger a relief rally even if there is a hung Parliament

“Brexit as last” will trigger a relief rally even if there is a hung Parliament

Conventional wisdom has it we get a sterling rally if he wins and gets a ruling majority, while getting a hung Parliament means a drop in the pound.

Read more

Gold volatile after ECB, Trump's comments

Gold volatile after ECB, Trump's comments

It has been a rollercoaster day for gold so far on Thursday as the precious metal advanced 1% during the London session, only to give up all the gains and turn to sharp losses later in the day.

Read more

USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease

USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease

USD/JPY broke above the 109.00 handle as Trump is upbeat on the trade deal. Resistance is seen at the 109.26 and 109.43 price levels.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures