GBP/USD looks to regain 1.29 after UK Final Manufacturing PMI beats estimates with 53.7 in Oct

The UK manufacturing sector activity expanded more-than-expected in the month of October, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised lower to 53.7 in October versus 53.3 expected and 53.3 first readout.
Key points
Output and new order growth slows and job losses mount.
Business optimism at highest level since January 2018.
Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, commented on the survey
“October saw the UK manufacturing recovery continue, albeit with the upturn losing momentum amid ongoing lockdown measures and signs that growth could weaken further in coming months after Brexit-related stockpiling.”
“The main drag was a fall back into contraction for the consumer goods industry, blamed in part on lockdowns and falling demand as virus worries intensified among households.”
“There was positive news on the export front, with new orders from overseas rising to the greatest extent in over two-and-a-half years.”
GBP/USD reaction
The GBP bulls were rescued by the upward revision to the UK Final Manufacturing PMI. GBP/USD attempts a bounce from near-one-month lows of 1.2855, as it currently trades at 1.2893, still down 0.38% on a daily basis.
The cable continues to bear the brunt of the second lockdown announced in the UK on Saturday, as PM Boris Johnson sees it as the only option to curb the coronavirus resurgence. The double whammy for the major comes in, as the greenback draws haven bids amid anxiety on the eve of the US election.
GBP/USD levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2893
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1.2941
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2984
|Daily SMA50
|1.2998
|Daily SMA100
|1.2875
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2988
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2899
|Previous Weekly High
|1.308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2933
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2897
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2808
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2986
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3075
