GBP/USD looks to regain 1.2100 on broad-based US Dollar weakness, mixed UK shopping data

- GBP/USD picks up bids to extend Friday’s recovery.
- UK shoppers’ footfalls jumped 50% last year but stayed well below pre-pandemic levels.
- Mixed US data, risk-on mood enable Cable buyers to keep the reins.
GBP/USD prints mild gains around 1.2085 as the Cable bulls cheer mixed UK statistics, as well as the broad-based US Dollar weakness during Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session.
Recently, the Financial Times (FT) conveyed the British shopping figures from retail intelligence provider Springboard that shows a 50% jump in footfall versus December 26 last year. However, the news mentioned that the foot traffic on the high street was down 25.3% compared with pre-pandemic in 2019, while for shopping centers it was down 36.9%.
On the other hand, the Core US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, mostly known as the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, matched 4.7% YoY forecasts for November versus 5.0% prior. Further, the Durable Goods Orders for the said month marked a contraction of 2.1% compared to -0.6% expected and 0.7% previous readings. More importantly, the Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft marked improvement of 0.2% compared to 0.0% expected and 0.3% revised down prior. Additionally, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow tracker rose to show +3.7% annualized growth for the fourth quarter (Q4) versus +2.7% previous estimates.
It should be noted that China scrapped the COVID quarantine rule for inbound travelers, starting from January 08, which in turn triggered the market’s risk-on mood. The news joined geopolitical fears emanating from Russia and North Korea to portray cautious optimism in the market. As a result, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.60% intraday to 3,892 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields remain sluggish at around 3.74% by the press time. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints a three-day downtrend near 104.10 at the latest.
On a broader front, the UK’s recent headline numbers haven’t also been helpful for the Bank of England (BOE) to remain hawkish and hence the bullish bias over the GBP/USD pair remains limited.
Even so, the holiday season and a lack of major data/events could join the recently upbeat sentiment to favor GBP/USD bulls.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the two-week-old descending trend line, around 1.2055 by the press time, keeps GBP/USD buyers directed towards the convergence of a downward-sloping resistance line from December 20, as well as the 100-HMA, close to 1.2100.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2084
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|1.2046
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2174
|Daily SMA50
|1.1844
|Daily SMA100
|1.1672
|Daily SMA200
|1.2069
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2046
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2046
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2242
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1992
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2046
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2046
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2046
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2046
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2046
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2046
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2046
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2046
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains above 0.6740
The AUD/USD pair posted gains for a third consecutive day on Wednesday but settled away from its intraday low amid the poor performance of Wall Street. Thin market conditions result in choppy price action across the FX board.
EUR/USD remains directionless above 1.0600
The absence of macroeconomic news and absent volatility ahead of the end of the year kept EUR/USD within familiar levels on Wednesday. Still, and despite the souring market mood, bulls are in control of the pair.
Gold pierces $1,800 amid broad USD strength
Firmer USD demand on Wednesday pushed XAU/USD lower, with the metal currently piercing $1,800. The greenback accelerated after Wall Street’s opening, as US indexes turned lower and trade in the red.
Bitcoin traders hanging on in the belief last-minute pop is still possible
BTC is no match for global market dynamics as traders are moving into bonds for safety in the last week of the year. Bitcoin price gets dragged below the surface as equities tank again on Tuesday.
Bad news for global inflation? [Video]
If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices - and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.