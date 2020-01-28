GBP/USD likely to trade between 1.2900 and 1.3200 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group expect Cable to remain sidelined in the 1.2900-1.3200 range in the near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “GBP traded between 1.3041 and 1.3104 before settling on a soft note at 1.3054 (-0.12%). The soft underlying tone suggests GBP could drift lower to 1.3025. The next support at 1.2990 is unlikely to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.3085 followed by 1.3110.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “GBP popped to a high of 1.3120 last Friday (24 Jan) before dropping back quickly. The recent sharp but short-lived price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook. From here, GBP could continue to trade in an erratic manner within a 1.2900/1.3200 range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
