GBP/USD licks its wounds at record low amid pessimism over UK, risk-aversion

- GBP/USD stabilizes after refreshing all-time low, remains on the bear’s radar.
- Fears of BOE intervention challenge bears amid a light calendar.
- UK Chancellor Kwarteng’s hint of more tax cuts, Labour Party’s criticism of latest stimulus weigh on prices.
- Hawkish Fedspeak, pessimism surrounding the UK economy and broad risk-aversion add strength to the bearish bias.
GBP/USD consolidates intraday losses around the recently flashed record low near 1.0340, as bears fear the Bank of England’s (BOE) intervention. That said, the Cable pair picks up bids to 1.0560 by the press time of Monday’s Asian session.
British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s signals of more tax cuts were perceived as not helping much as Britain's Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer termed the UK government’s tax cuts as helping the wealthy people and pledged to reverse the abolition of the top rate of income tax. It should be noted that UK’s Kwarteng also refrained from pushing the Bank of England (BOE) towards defending the Cable and exerted downside pressure on the GBP/USD prices.
“The selloff that followed the release on Friday of the government’s ‘Growth Plan’-- a budget in all but name and the biggest tax giveaway in half a century -- showed few signs of abating as markets entered a new week, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Liz Truss’s days-old administration,” said Bloomberg.
However, the slump in the prices is too heavy and hence the BOE’s intervention appears imminent, which in turn allows the quote to pare losses.
Even so, the broad risk-aversion wave and the pessimism surrounding the UK economy, mainly due to the Russia-Ukraine woes and the BOE’s late response to the jump in inflation, could keep the GBP/USD bears hopeful.
Recently, UK’s Rightmove said, per Reuters, that Asking prices for British homes advertised rose solidly this month and last week's cut to property purchase tax announced by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng could fuel demand further.
While portraying the mood, Wall Street slumped and the yields favored the US dollar to remain firmer, amid the hawkish Fedspeak and rate hike. That said, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses while the US 10-year Treasury yields add four basis points to 3.74% at the latest.
Moving on, fears of the BOE intervention may restrict GBP/USD moves. However, the bears are likely to keep control. Also important to watch will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech and the US data.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD bears keep reins unless the pair bounces back beyond the year 2020 low near 1.1410.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0561
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0299
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.75%
|Today daily open
|1.086
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1475
|Daily SMA50
|1.1808
|Daily SMA100
|1.2045
|Daily SMA200
|1.2654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1274
|Previous Daily Low
|1.084
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1461
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.084
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1006
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0274
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1143
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1426
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1577
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
