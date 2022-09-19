- GBP/USD meets with a fresh supply on Monday and is pressured by resurgent USD demand.
- The UK’s bleak economic outlook undermines the GBP and contributes to the intraday slide.
- Investors now look to the FOMC and the BoE policy meetings for a fresh directional impetus.
The GBP/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on Monday and extends its steady intraday descent through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed around the 1.1360 area, just a few pips above its lowest level since 1985 touched on Friday. It is now breaking just below the baseline of its falling price channel, the which it has been step-declinging within all year. If it closes or opens below the channel on a daily basis, it will be a bearish sign, possible signalling an acceleration of the downtrend – perhaps in a kind of bearish finale, or final blow off move.
A bleak outlook for the UK economy continues to undermine the British pound and is one of the main factors exerting a downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The UK Office for National Statistics reported on Friday that monthly Retail Sales recorded the biggest fall since December 2021 and fell much more than expected in August. This is seen as another sign that the economy is sliding into recession.
Apart from this, resurgent US dollar demand is another factor contributing to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/USD. The stronger US CPI report released last week bolstered expectations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace. In fact, the markets have been pricing in at least a 75 bps rate hike and a small chance of a full 100 bps lift-off at this week's FOMC meeting starting Tuesday, which is likely to be a key event for cable.
The prevalent risk-off environment provides an additional lift to the safe-haven buck. The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries that rapidly rising borrowing costs, along with headwinds stemming from China's zero-covid policy and the protracted Russia-Ukraine war, would lead to a deeper global economic downturn. This, along with the worsening US-China relationship, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets.
The aforementioned factors, to a larger extent, offset rising bets for more aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of England, which, so far, has failed to lend any support to the GBP/USD pair. Notwithstanding technical ensignia potentially pointing to an avalanche in the making, bearish traders, might prefer to go easy or wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risks before placing fresh bets. The Fed will announce its policy decision on Wednesday and will be followed by the BoE meeting on Thursday.
In the meantime, the USD price dynamics might continue to influence the GBP/USD pair amid relatively thin liquidity on the back of a holiday in the UK in observance of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the UK or the US. Hence, traders might take cues from the broader risk sentiment, which will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1358
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|1.1421
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1614
|Daily SMA50
|1.1871
|Daily SMA100
|1.2107
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.148
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1351
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1738
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1351
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1354
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1288
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1225
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1484
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1614
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9950 as USD rebound gathers strength
EUR/USD is extending losses towards 0.9950 in early European trading. The US dollar recovery is gaining traction amid a cautious tone, as investors reassess aggressive Fed tightening bets amid looming recession risks. Hawkish ECB-speak fails to rescue EUR bulls.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.1400 amid light trading
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.1400, amid holiday-thinned market conditions and broad US dollar strength. The UK markets are closed in observance of the Queen's funeral. Investors brace for the Fed and BOE bonanza this week.
Gold hangs near YTD low, just above $1,660 amid stronger USD
Gold struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound from its lowest level since April 2020 and meets with a fresh supply on the first day of a new week. The XAU/USD continues losing ground through the early European session and drops to a fresh daily low.
Bitcoin price takes a small detour, but is $25,000 scenario still valid?
Bitcoin has single-handedly crashed the entire crypto market as it tumbled below a crucial support level. BTC is still yet to find a stable support level and hatch a recovery plan.
McDonald's Stock Deep Dive Analysis: MCD price target at $200 on high valuation, flat revenues
Welcome back to the deep dive series. This time our focus shifts to consumer giant McDonald's Corporation (MCD). As ever we will outline our valuation framework using discounted cash flow and relative valuation techniques.