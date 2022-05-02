GBP/USD languishes in mid-1.2500s in holiday-thinned trade, as markets focus on Fed/BoE meetings

- GBP/USD is languishing in the mid-1.2500s with volumes thinned due to UK market closures and ahead of key BoE/Fed meetings.
- The bearish combination of a hawkish Fed plus less hawkish BoE/UK growth concerns means traders may continue selling rallies.
GBP/USD is languishing in the mid-1.2500s on Monday, with volumes thinned as a result of UK market closures and as traders braced ahead of key policy announcements from the Fed and BoE on Wednesday and Thursday. The Fed meeting is expected to be the much more hawkish of the two, with the US central bank expected to raise interest rates by 50 bps, signal more 50 bps hikes ahead and announce its quantitative tightening plans.
While the BoE might also outline quantitative tightening plans, it will likely only hike interest rates by 25 bps, and will probably further soften its tone on the need for further rate hikes ahead, given growing concerns about the state of the UK’s economic outlook. Indeed, these growing concerns about the UK economy have weighed heavily on sterling in recent sessions. This time two weeks ago, GBP/USD was trading comfortably above 1.3000, more than 3.5% higher versus current levels.
While concerns about the outlook for the UK economy amid the worst cost-of-living squeeze in decades, which has subsequently seen BoE tightening bets pared, has been a major driver of the recent drop, a broad strengthening of the US dollar has also been a key factor. Driving this strength has of course Fed hawkishness, but also concerns about geopolitics and China lockdowns, as well as general weakness in global risk assets, which spurred demand for the safe-haven buck.
This week’s central bank meetings and US data (the official April jobs report is out on Friday) may reaffirm the themes that have weighed heavily on GBP/USD in recent sessions and, as a result, traders may be looking to sell any rallies. 1.2600 looks to be a good area of resistance for now, though some technicians have also noted the 1.2670 area. After such a big move lower in recent weeks, expecting a further swift drop to 1.20 might be asking for too much in the near term. But short-term bears may well want to target a retest of last week’s lows just above 1.2400.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2557
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2924
|Daily SMA50
|1.3107
|Daily SMA100
|1.3301
|Daily SMA200
|1.3473
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2615
|Previous Daily Low
|1.245
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2842
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2411
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2552
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2513
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2477
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2381
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2312
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2641
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
