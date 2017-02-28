GBP/USD lagging in the G10's weighed by Brexit - Scotiabank

Sterling has not picked up any ground against the generally softer USD and it resides at the foot of the overnight performance league (of G-10 currencies) today as a result.

Key Quotes:

"Focus on Brexit risks (Scotland possibly heading for another independence referendum) continues to weigh on sentiment.

UK data released late yesterday or overnight showed slightly weaker consumer confidence (Gfk’s Feb measure at -6, from -5 in Jan) while the Lloyds Business Barometer, which caught the market’s attention for its sharp slide in response to the Brexit decision, rose to 40, the best result since last March."