GBP/USD keeps the red near session lows, around mid-1.3900s post-UK macro data

- GBP/USD stalled this week’s strong positive move and faced rejection near the 1.4000 mark.
- A pickup in the US bond yields helped revive the USD demand and exerted some pressure.
- Mostly softer UK economic data did little to impress bulls or provide any meaningful impetus.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone below mid-1.3900s and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro releases.
The pair faced rejection near the key 1.4000 psychological mark and for now, seems to have stalled this week's strong positive move from the vicinity of over one-month lows touched last Friday. This marked the first day of a negative move in the previous four and was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh buying around the US dollar.
A modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the USD to stage a goodish bounce from one-week lows, which, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. That said, the risk-on mood, which got an additional boost after US President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, capped gains for the safe-haven USD.
On the other hand, the British pound remained on the defensive following the release of mostly softer UK economic data, which showed that the economy contracted by 2.9% MoM in January. Adding to this, the UK Industrial and Manufacturing Production fell more than anticipated, by 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively during the reported month.
Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair has now eroded a part of the previous day's strong positive move and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North American session, second-tier US data, along with the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3953
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.3992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3948
|Daily SMA50
|1.3781
|Daily SMA100
|1.3538
|Daily SMA200
|1.3197
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3996
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3919
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4017
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3966
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3948
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4019
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4046
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4095
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1950 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1950, pausing a three-day winning streak, with prominent analysts raising their year-end target for the US 10-year yield. the Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and coronavirus lockdowns could keep the EUR bulls at bay
GBP/USD off the lows, regains 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD has bounced-off lows and recaptures 1.3950 despite mixed UK economic data. The cable remains undermined by broad-based US dollar strength, as the Treasury yields rebound on relfation trade.
Gold: Bears eye $1700 amid uptick in Treasury yields
Gold (XAU/USD) looks south, feeling the feeling of gravity amid a sharp rebound in the US Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year rates recaptured the 1.50% key level amid stronger US jobs data and President Biden’s vaccine optimism.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.