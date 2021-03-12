GBP/USD keeps the red near session lows, around mid-1.3900s post-UK macro data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD stalled this week’s strong positive move and faced rejection near the 1.4000 mark.
  • A pickup in the US bond yields helped revive the USD demand and exerted some pressure.
  • Mostly softer UK economic data did little to impress bulls or provide any meaningful impetus.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone below mid-1.3900s and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro releases.

The pair faced rejection near the key 1.4000 psychological mark and for now, seems to have stalled this week's strong positive move from the vicinity of over one-month lows touched last Friday. This marked the first day of a negative move in the previous four and was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh buying around the US dollar.

A modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the USD to stage a goodish bounce from one-week lows, which, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. That said, the risk-on mood, which got an additional boost after US President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, capped gains for the safe-haven USD.

On the other hand, the British pound remained on the defensive following the release of mostly softer UK economic data, which showed that the economy contracted by 2.9% MoM in January. Adding to this, the UK Industrial and Manufacturing Production fell more than anticipated, by 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively during the reported month.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair has now eroded a part of the previous day's strong positive move and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North American session, second-tier US data, along with the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3953
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1.3992
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3948
Daily SMA50 1.3781
Daily SMA100 1.3538
Daily SMA200 1.3197
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3996
Previous Daily Low 1.3919
Previous Weekly High 1.4017
Previous Weekly Low 1.3779
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3966
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3948
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3942
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3892
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4019
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4046
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4095

 

 

