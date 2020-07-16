GBP/USD keeps the red near session lows, around mid-1.2500s post-UK jobs data

  • GBP/USD met with some fresh supply on Thursday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
  • Concerns about worsening US-China relations extended some support to the safe-haven USD.
  • Upbeat UK monthly employment details failed to impress the GBP bulls or provide any impetus.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone near session lows, around mid-1.2500s and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK macro data.

The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from the 1.2650 region and remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Thursday amid a modest US dollar strength. The latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease turned out to be short-lived, with concerns about worsening US-China relation driving some haven flows towards the greenback.

The GBP/USD pair has now erased the overnight gains, albeit the downside remained cushioned as the USD lacked any strong bullish conviction on the back of weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. This coupled with better-than-expected UK monthly employment detail further extended some support to the British pound and further collaborated towards limiting the downside, at least for the time being.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of people claiming jobless benefits unexpectedly fell by 28.1K in June as against consensus estimates pointing to an increase by 250K.  Adding to this, the official unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.9% for May as compared to 4.2% anticipated.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of monthly Retail Sales, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial Weekly Unemployment Claims. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2557
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1.2588
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2481
Daily SMA50 1.2441
Daily SMA100 1.2426
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.265
Previous Daily Low 1.2549
Previous Weekly High 1.267
Previous Weekly Low 1.2463
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2611
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2587
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2541
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2495
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2441
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2642
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2743

 

 

