GBP/USD keeps the red near session lows, around 1.3100 mark post-UK PMI

- GBP/USD edges lower on Monday and snapped two consecutive days of winning streak.
- Bullish traders seemed unaffected by an upward revision of the UK Manufacturing PMI.
- A goodish pickup in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the selling.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone, around the 1.3100 round-figure mark through the early European session on Monday and moved little post-UK macro data.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's positive momentum to over three-week tops and came under some fresh selling pressure on the first trading day of the week, snapping two consecutive days of winning streak.
Bulls seemed unimpressed by stronger UK PMI
As investors looked past last week's hawkish BoE decision to leave interest rates steady, the British pound was being weighed down by uncertainties about future talks with the EU and prospects for a second independence referendum in Scotland.
Meanwhile, the pair failed to gain any respite from an upward revision of the UK Manufacturing PMI print, coming in at 50.0 for January as against the preliminary estimate of 49.8, though did little to impress bullish traders.
Apart from domestic factors, the pair was further pressurized by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, supported by a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields ahead of the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3104
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0101
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|1.3205
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3071
|Daily SMA50
|1.3073
|Daily SMA100
|1.2874
|Daily SMA200
|1.2696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3207
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3076
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3207
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2974
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3118
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3032
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2987
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.338
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes as no trade deal Brexit fears rise
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31, down some 1%. UK PM Johnson will reportedly adopt a tough line in talks with the EU about a future trade deal post-Brexit. UK final manufacturing PMI beat with 50 points.
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.11, consolidating Friday's gains. The US dollar is attempting a recovery as treasury yields rise despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. EZ PMIs met expectations. The US ISM PMI is next.
Forex Today: Coronavirus devastates Chinese markets, Boris pressures the pound, US data eyed
Coronavirus news: The number of official cases has topped 17,000, and the death toll is around 360. The first death outside China has been reported, and additional airlines have limited flights to the mainland.
Gold retreats from multi-week tops, slides below $1580 level
Gold dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1574 region in the last hour and has now reversed the previous session's positive move. Positive US bond yields, a modest USD uptick further added to the selling bias.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.