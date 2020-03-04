GBP/USD keeps the red near session lows, around 1.2780 post-UK PMI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD once again meets with some fresh supply near the 1.2845-50 region.
  • Bulls seemed unimpressed by a subdued USD price action, UK Services PMI.
  • Investors now look forward to important US macro data for a fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair edged lower through the early European session and held near session lows, around the 1.2785-80 region post-UK macro data.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's late positive move and once again met with some fresh supply near the 1.2845-50 region. The downtick was sponsored by growing market concerns about the future UK-EU trade relationship and seemed rather unaffected by a subdued US dollar price action.

Bulls remain on the sidelines

The recent slump in the US Treasury bond yields accelerated further following the Fed's surprise move on Tuesday to cut interest rates by 50 bps. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond dropped below the 1% and kept a lid on the early attempted USD recovery move.

The GBP bulls, however, seemed rather unimpressed from the lack of any sustained USD buying, rather took cues from a slight disappointment from the final UK Services PMI, which was revised lower 53.2 for February from the initial estimate of 53.3 and anticipated.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair continues with its intraday downslide or continues to attract some dip-buying below mid-1.2700s. Market participants now look forward to the US economic data – the ADP report and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – for some meaningful trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2785
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.2809
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2931
Daily SMA50 1.3018
Daily SMA100 1.299
Daily SMA200 1.2702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2844
Previous Daily Low 1.2741
Previous Weekly High 1.3018
Previous Weekly Low 1.2726
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2805
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2781
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2752
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.265
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2855
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2901
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2957

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes amid weaker US yields, Biden's lead

EUR/USD stabilizes amid weaker US yields, Biden's lead

EUR/USD is trading at the higher ground as US yields drop and weigh on the dollar after the Fed´s cut. Earlier, the greenback gained ground as centrist Biden led the Democrats' Super Tuesday."

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured below 1.2800 amid BOE speculation

GBP/USD pressured below 1.2800 amid BOE speculation

GBP/USD is trading below 1.28, amid speculation that the BOE follows the Federal Reserve in announcing rate cuts to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis. Final UK Services PMI is 53.2 in February.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Biden boosts mood after Fed's coronavirus cut fails, critical US data eyed

Forex Today: Biden boosts mood after Fed's coronavirus cut fails, critical US data eyed

Centrist Joe Biden is emerging as the new front-runner in the Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" of primaries. Nevertheless, left-leaning Bernie Sanders has won California – the largest state – and the race continues. 

Read more

Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level

Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level

Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures