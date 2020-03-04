GBP/USD keeps the red near session lows, around 1.2780 post-UK PMI

- GBP/USD once again meets with some fresh supply near the 1.2845-50 region.
- Bulls seemed unimpressed by a subdued USD price action, UK Services PMI.
- Investors now look forward to important US macro data for a fresh impetus.
The GBP/USD pair edged lower through the early European session and held near session lows, around the 1.2785-80 region post-UK macro data.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's late positive move and once again met with some fresh supply near the 1.2845-50 region. The downtick was sponsored by growing market concerns about the future UK-EU trade relationship and seemed rather unaffected by a subdued US dollar price action.
Bulls remain on the sidelines
The recent slump in the US Treasury bond yields accelerated further following the Fed's surprise move on Tuesday to cut interest rates by 50 bps. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond dropped below the 1% and kept a lid on the early attempted USD recovery move.
The GBP bulls, however, seemed rather unimpressed from the lack of any sustained USD buying, rather took cues from a slight disappointment from the final UK Services PMI, which was revised lower 53.2 for February from the initial estimate of 53.3 and anticipated.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair continues with its intraday downslide or continues to attract some dip-buying below mid-1.2700s. Market participants now look forward to the US economic data – the ADP report and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – for some meaningful trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2785
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2809
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2931
|Daily SMA50
|1.3018
|Daily SMA100
|1.299
|Daily SMA200
|1.2702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2844
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2741
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3018
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2805
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2781
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2901
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2957
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
