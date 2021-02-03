GBP/USD keeps the red near mid-1.3600s, moves little post-UK PMI

- GBP/USD met with some fresh supply on Wednesday amid renewed USD buying.
- A modest pickup in the US bond yields continued underpinning the greenback.
- An upward revision of the UK Services PMI did little to provide any impetus.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone near mid-1.3600s and moved little following the release of the final UK Services PMI.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's recovery move from the 1.3610 area, or one-week lows and witnessed some fresh selling on Wednesday. Expectations for a massive US fiscal stimulus continued pushing the US Treasury bond yields higher. This, in turn, underpinned the US dollar demand, which was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
It is worth reporting that Democrats in the US Congress on Tuesday took the first step toward advancing President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan without Republican support. The Senate voted to open debate on a fiscal 2021 budget resolution with coronavirus aid spending instructions, unlocking a legislative tool to pass stimulus amid Republican opposition.
Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair had a rather muted reaction to an upward revision of the UK Services PMI, which was finalized at 39.5 for January as against the 38.8 estimated in the preliminary report. The reading, however, still pointed to a deep contraction in the UK's dominant services sector and did little to impress the GBP bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
That said, the downside is likely to remain cushioned amid diminishing odds for any rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in 2021. Hence, the key focus will be on the BoE Super Thursday, which will play a key role in determining the GBP/USD pair's next leg of a directional move.
In the meantime, the release of the US ISM Services PMI might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will also be looked upon to grab some meaningful opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3651
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.366
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3649
|Daily SMA50
|1.353
|Daily SMA100
|1.3274
|Daily SMA200
|1.2988
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.371
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3611
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3649
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3672
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3611
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3809
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
