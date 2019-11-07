GBP/USD keeps the red near 1.2800 handle, 2-week lows post-Carney

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Two BoE MPC members voted for interest-rate cut and weighed on the GBP.
  • The selling pressure remained unabated after Carney’s post-meeting presser.

The post-BoE selling pressure around the British Pound dragged the GBP/USD pair to fresh two-week lows, with bears now looking to extend the downfall further below the 1.2800 handle.
 
Having failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick, the pair met with some fresh supply near the 1.2880 resistance zone and drifted into negative territory in the wake of a more dovish BoE interest-rate decision. As was widely expected, the BoE kept interest rates unchanged, but two MPC members – Jonathan Haskel and Michael Saunders unexpectedly voted for a rate cut.

Weighed down by dovish BoE decision

The British Pound weakened across the board in reaction to the surprising dissenters. The selling bias remained unabated after the BoE Governor Mark Carney – in the post-meeting press conference – said that risks to the UK growth remained skewed to the downside, suggesting that the UK central bank might be shifting closer to easing monetary policy to support the economy.
 
This coupled with a modest US Dollar uptick further collaborated to the pair's heavily offered tone through the early North-American session on Thursday. Against the backdrop of renewed US-China trade optimism, a strong intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields helped revive the USD demand, though the pair now seemed to show some resilience below the 1.2800 handle.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for any further near-term depreciating move back towards challenging the 1.2700 round-figure mark with some intermediate support near the 1.2745-50 region.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2805
Today Daily Change -0.0051
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 1.2856
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2836
Daily SMA50 1.253
Daily SMA100 1.2451
Daily SMA200 1.2708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2898
Previous Daily Low 1.2843
Previous Weekly High 1.2976
Previous Weekly Low 1.2804
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2864
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2877
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2834
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2811
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2779
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2889
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2921
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2944

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1054, the weekly low

EUR/USD nears 1.1054, the weekly low

The shared currency failed to recover substantially on risk-appetite, undermined by European Commission’s decision to cut growth forecast for this year and the next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision

GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls

USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls

The US and China will remove tariffs if a deal is reached. Risk-related sentiment keeps seesawing with trade-related headlines. USD/JPY near a critical resistance area, large stops suspected above 109.30.

USD/JPY News

Gold: challenging weekly lows near $1,480.00

Gold: challenging weekly lows near $1,480.00

The selling pressure around the precious metal has re-emerged in the second half of the week, pushing prices to the vicinity of the $1,480 region per ounce troy, or weekly lows.

Gold News

Risk appetite finds some legs

Risk appetite finds some legs

China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures