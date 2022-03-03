GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.3400 mark, focus remains on Russia-Ukraine conflict

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD edged lower on Thursday and eroded a part of the overnight strong recovery gains.
  • Geopolitical risks continued underpinning the safe-haven USD and exerted downward pressure.
  • The market focus will remain glued to fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.

The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive through the early part of the European session and was last seen trading near the daily low, around the 1.3380 region.

The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound of over 130 pips from the 1.3270 area, or the fresh YTD low and edged lower on Thursday amid modest US dollar strength. Concerns about the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued underpinning the greenback's safe-haven status and acted as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.

In fact, reports indicate that Russia has intensified the bombardment of Ukrainian cities and Russian forces have captured the Black Sea port of Kherson. That said, hopes of ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine capped gains for the USD. Apart from this, diminishing odds for a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March should help limit losses for the GBP/USD pair.

The recent geopolitical developments now seem to have convinced investors that the Fed would refrain from opting for a more aggressive policy response to combat stubbornly high inflation. This was evident from the overnight muted market reaction to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments, saying that the central bank could take tougher action if inflation levels do not come down.

Market participants now look forward to the release of the final UK Services PMI for some impetus ahead of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US. Traders might further take cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. The focus, however, will remain glued to headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3383
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3519
Daily SMA50 1.3527
Daily SMA100 1.3495
Daily SMA200 1.3662
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3404
Previous Daily Low 1.3272
Previous Weekly High 1.3638
Previous Weekly Low 1.3273
Previous Monthly High 1.3644
Previous Monthly Low 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3353
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3322
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3313
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3182
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3445
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.349
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3577

 

 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.1100 amid firmer USD, Ukraine crisis

EUR/USD battles 1.1100 amid firmer USD, Ukraine crisis

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, undermined by the persistent demand for the safe-haven US dollar. US Treasury yields stabilize at higher levels, as investors turn anxious amid the Russia-Ukraine war and ahead of round 2 of peace talks. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400 despite cautious mood, USD strength

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400 despite cautious mood, USD strength

GBP/USD is heading higher above 1.3400 amid a cautious market mood. The US dollar is defending the bids ahead of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The developments relating to the Ukraine crisis will dominate the market. UK/US Services PMIs awaited. 

GBP/USD News

Gold looks to $1,950 again ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Gold looks to $1,950 again ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Gold price extends its range play around the $1,930 level for the third consecutive day, reversing a part of Wednesday’s sell-off. Soaring oil prices, a fallout of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, have refueled stagflation concerns worldwide, reviving gold’s demand as a safe haven.

Gold News

Ripple locks 800 million XRP in escrow that could flood exchanges

Ripple locks 800 million XRP in escrow that could flood exchanges

The market is moved by payments giant Ripple’s recent scheduled withdrawal of XRP for covering operational expenses and distributing it to customers worldwide. XRP price has resumed its downward trend.

Read more

A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down

A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down

A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff. 

Read more

