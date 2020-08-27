GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.3200 post-US data, Powell’s speech in focus

- GBP/USD witnessed an intraday pullback from weekly tops amid a modest USD rebound.
- Thursday’s mixed US economic data failed to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus.
- The key focus will remain on the highly anticipated speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
The GBP/USD pair traded with a mild negative bias during the early North American session and had a rather muted reaction to the latest US macro data.
The pair witnessed some intraday selling and retreated around 65 pips from weekly tops, near the 1.3230 region set early this Thursday. A softer risk tone extended some support to the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
Apart from this, the USD uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the highly anticipated speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium. However, expectations of dovish Fed signals kept a lid on the attempted USD recovery move.
On the economic data front, the second estimate of the US GDP came in to show that the economy contracted by 31.7% annualized pace during the second quarter as against 32.9% estimated previously. Separately, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims matched estimates and fell to 1 million from 1.10 million previous.
In the absence of any big divergence from the expected readings, the data failed to provide any meaningful impetus ahead of the key event risk. Meanwhile, the technical set-up remains in favour of bullish traders and hence, any meaningful dip might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3194
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.321
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3106
|Daily SMA50
|1.2787
|Daily SMA100
|1.2607
|Daily SMA200
|1.2725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3219
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3117
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3145
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.308
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3043
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3247
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3349
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Powell downs the dollar by aiming for average inflation goal
Fed Chair Powell announces a new policy framework, targeting average inflation targeting as expected. The bank also puts employment before inflation. The dollar declines in the initial response as rates will likely remain low.
EUR/USD surges toward 1.19 after Powell's paradigm shift
EUR/USD is shooting higher, nearing 1.19 as Fed Chair Powell announces average inflation targeting and prioritizing employment over inflation. The dollar is weaker amid expectations for low rates.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.32 amid dovish Fed stance
GBP/USD is trading above 1.32, rising after Fed Chair Powell allows for inflation to run hot. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks. US GDP beat estimates while continuing claims missed.
Gold surges above $1,950 as Fed commits to loose policy
Gold is trading above $1,950, surging after Fed Chair Powell committed to a loose policy and will tolerate higher inflation. The precious metal benefits from looser policy.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.