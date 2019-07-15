GBP/USD keeps the consolidation between 1.2440/1.2600 – UOB

Cable continues to trade within a sidelined theme for the time being, likely within the 1.2440/1.2600 range.
24-hour view: “Expectation for GBP to trade sideways was incorrect as it staged a relatively strong advance and touched 1.2580. The up-move appears to be running ahead of itself and while a test of 1.2600 is not ruled out, a sustained rise above this level is unlikely (next resistance is at 1.2630). Support is at 1.2540 followed by 1.2510”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We held the view last Friday (12 Jul, spot at 1.2525) that “the recent downward pressure has eased” and that GBP is “expected to trade sideways, likely within a relatively broad range of 1.2440/1.2600”. While there is no change to our view, the rapid pace of which GBP move towards the top of the range at 1.2600 was not exactly expected (high of 1.2580 during NY hours on Friday). Looking ahead, GBP has to move and stay above 1.2630 in order to indicate that it is ready for a more sustained rebound. Meanwhile, we continue to expect GBP to trade sideways, likely within 1.2470/1.2600 (narrowed from 1.2440/1.2600)”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
