GBP/USD keeps the bullish mood near term – UOB

GBP/USD keeps the bullish mood near term – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
Cable’s upside momentum remains intact for the time being, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “In line with expectation, GBP retested last Friday’s high of 1.3223. The failure to move clearly above this level is not surprising and the quick pullback from a high of 1.3222 suggests that a temporary top is in place. The current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase even though the immediate bias is for GBP to probe the bottom of the expected 1.3130/1.3210 consolidation range”.
Next 1-3: “We shifted to a bullish stance last Friday and there is no change to the view. The target remains unchanged at 1.3265 but this is a rather strong level and could be out of reach for the next few days. On the downside, the stop-loss level is adjusted higher to 1.3050 from 1.3000. Positioning wise, the buy level suggested at 1.3065 was not met and it looks like we have missed the ideal buying opportunity”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.