GBP/USD keeps the bearish outlook unchanged – UOB

GBP/USD keeps the bearish outlook unchanged – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
Cable’s perspective remains on the bearish side for the time being, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While GBP edged below the strong 1.2845/50 support, it rebounded after touching a low of 1.2842. Downward pressure has eased and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase. In other words, GBP is expected to trade sideways from here, likely between 1.2850 and 1.2925”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “Despite the lack of a ‘follow-through’ after the break of the major 1.2850 support (GBP eked out a fresh low of 1.2842), it is too early to expect a short-term low. Only a move back above 1.2970 (stop-loss level unchanged) would indicate that the bearish phase that started last Monday, 07 Aug, (spot at 1.3045) has ended. In the meanwhile, we could see a couple of days of short-term consolidation before the next leg lower even though any decline is expected to encounter solid support at 1.2775”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.