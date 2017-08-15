GBP/USD keeps the bearish bias unchanged – UOB

GBP/USD keeps the bearish bias unchanged – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable’s outlook remains entrenched into the bearish side in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The target highlighted at 1.3040/45 yesterday was not met as GBP dropped sharply from a high of 1.3022. While downward momentum is not that strong, a move below last Friday’s 1.2932 low would not be surprising. That said, the next major support at 1.2900 is likely out of reach for now. Resistance is at 1.2990 but the stronger level is closer to 1.3030”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “As indicated late last week, while the bearish phase that started last Monday (07 Aug, spot at 1.3045) is still intact, patchy downward momentum suggests that the odds for further extension to 1.2900 are not high. The short-term rebound last Friday reinforces our view even though GBP has to move clearly above 1.3060 (stop-loss level unchanged) to indicate that the bearish phase has ended. In the meanwhile, another push lower to 1.2900 is not ruled out just yet”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.