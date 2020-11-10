Extra upside in Cable is expected on a break above the 1.3200 mark, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that GBP ‘could push above 1.3200 but it is left to be seen if it can maintain a foothold above this level’. Our view was not wrong as GBP rose to a high of 1.3207 before easing off. Indicators are giving mixed signals and GBP is likely to consolidate and trade between 1.3120 and 1.3220 for today.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our latest narrative from last Friday (06 Nov, spot at 1.3130). As highlighted, ‘while upward momentum has improved, GBP has to move and stay above the major resistance at 1.3200 before further sustained advance can be expected’. GBP edged above 1.3200 yesterday (09 Nov) but eased off after touching 1.3207 to end the day little changed at 1.3162 (+0.09%). Another attempt to move clearly above 1.3200 is not ruled out just yet and only a break of 1.3065 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
