GBP/USD keeps rising above 1.2925 to highest in 13 days

GBP/USD keeps rising above 1.2925 to highest in 13 daysBy Matías Salord
GBP/USD resumed the up move during the American session, broke above 1.2925 and reached at 1.2943, the highest level since August 15. The pair is holding near the highs, with a bullish tone and consolidating on top of 1.2900.
The pound extended the recovery that started on Friday, on a move supported mainly by a decline of the US dollar. The greenback weakened on Friday after Yellen speech and kept a bearish tone today. Trump, Hurricane Harvey and Yellen weighed on the US dollar. Later during the week, US employment data (ADP on Wednesday and NFP on Friday) could offer some relief to the dollar.
Financial markets were closed in the UK on Monday. Nevertheless, the third round of Brexit negotiations started today in Brussels. “We must start negotiating seriously”, said EU's Barnier.
GBP/USD Technical levels
GBP/USD is about to post the first daily close above the 20-day moving average in almost four weeks. The line stands at 1.2920 and if the pound holds on top it could offer support for the days ahead.
In the short-term, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet notes that the pair maintains the positive tone, “with the 4 hours chart showing that technical indicators keep heading higher, despite being in overbought territory, the price holding well above a bullish 20 SMA, and the price now challenging its 200 EMA, around the mentioned daily high.”
According to Bednarik, a stronger resistance comes at 1.2965; she warns that a break above is required to confirm additional gains ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.