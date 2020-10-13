GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3050 even as UK jobless rate ticks higher to 4.5% in August

UK Sept jobless claims changed +28K vs +78.8K expected.

The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 0.8% YoY vs. 0.6% expected.

The unemployment rate in the UK rises to 4.5% in August.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s official jobless rate ticked higher to 4.5% in August vs. the previous 4.3% and 4.3% expected, while the claimant count change showed a smaller-than-expected increase last month.

The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 28K in September, against expectations +78.8K and +73.7K seen previously. The claimant count rate came in at 7.6% vs. 7.5% last.

The UK’s average weekly Earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at +0.8% 3Mo/YoY in Aug versus +0.2% last and +0.6% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at 0% 3Mo/YoY in Aug versus -1.0% previous and -0.5% expected.

Key points (via ONS)

Since March 2020, the number of payroll employees has fallen by 673,000; however, the larger falls were seen at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Total hours worked, while still low, show signs of recovering and there are fewer people temporarily away from work. Vacancies also show signs of a recovery, with a record quarterly increase in the recent period. In the latest period almost half a million fewer people were in work than just before the pandemic. More people are telling us they are not actively looking for work. The UK vacancies 488,000 in three months to sept after record quarterly increase of 144,000. Claimant count increased in September 2020, reaching 2.7 million.

About UK jobs

The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

GBP/USD reaction

Mixed UK jobs data had little to no impact on the pound, as GBP/USD kept its range around 1.3050, down 0.14% on the day. The spot recedes from five-week high of 1.3083 reached on Monday.