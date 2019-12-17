GBP/USD keeps losses below 1.3200 as upbeat UK wages, steady jobless rate fail to impress

The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 3.5% YoY vs. +3.4% expected.

The UK wages including bonuses rose by 3.2% YoY vs. +3.4% expected.

The UK unemployment rate steadies at 3.8% in October.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at 3.5% 3Mo YoY in October versus 3.6% last and 3.4% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at 3.5% 3Mo YoY in Oct versus 3.7% previous and 3.4% expected.

The Kingdom’s official jobless rate steadied at 3.8% in Oct, while the claimant count change showed a bigger-than-expected increase.

The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 28.8K in November, against expectations +24.5K and +26.4K (revised up from +33K) seen previously. The claimant count rate rose to 3.5%.

FX Implications

GBP/USD keeps the bearish momentum intact below 1.3200, as markets shrug off an uptick in UK wages alongside a steady unemployment rate. Resurfacing hard Brexit fears continue to hurt the sentiment around the pound. At the press time, the Cable trades -1.04% near 1.3185 region, having posted daily lows at 1.3163 last hour.

