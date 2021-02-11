GBP/USD keeps 1.3800 amid cautious optimism over Brexit, virus ahead of UK GDP

- GBP/USD buyers attack the upper end of 20-pip range.
- EU’s Sefcovic called talks with UK’s Gove constructive.
- BOE’s Haldane eyes double digit growth post-covid, chatters over activity restrictions until autumn gain.
- UK GDP set to test BOE’s bullish stance, US data, stimulus talks also become important.
GBP/USD picks up bids to 1.3817 while trying to break out the latest range above 1.3800 during the initial Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the cable struggles to overcome the previous day’s losses, the first in last six, amid recently positive updates concerning the Northern Ireland (NI) border discussion between European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Britain’s top Brexit minister Michael Gove.
Old mixed Brexit song but optimism firms over virus, vaccine…
EU-UK marks another indecisive end to the Brexit talks, despite terming the latest meeting in London as constructive. Following the meet, EU’s Sefcovic also tweeted, “Set to intensify our joint work on IE/NI Protocol to ensure solutions mutually agreed in Dec are implemented and to address all outstanding issues. Joint Committee to meet no later than 24 Feb.”
On the other hand, European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier again blamed the UK for the NI problems during his comments at the European Business Summit event on Thursday. Reuters quotes the comments as saying, “Both parties must be conscious of their responsibilities in applying fully this protocol. The difficulties on the island of Ireland are caused by Brexit, not by the protocol.”
Elsewhere, Bank of England’s (BOE) chief economist Andy Haldane told the Daily Mail that he believes a 'decisive corner has been turned' thanks to the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, per The Sun. The BOE member further said, “The recovery should be one to remember, after a year to forget. A year from now, annual growth could be in double-digits.”
It should, however, be noted that The Times came out with the news suggesting extended social distancing measures until autumn.
Rumors over what could be expected and what won’t be welcomed in the next month’s UK budget also gained market attention. In the latest update, The Sun said, “A budget rise in fuel duty would be a hammer blow to the North, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been warned.”
On the other hand, the US stimulus talks are progressing and President Joe Biden recently spread vaccine optimism. Though, a light calendar in Asia, amid China’s off, limit market moves.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures prints mild gains above 3,900 after Wall Street benchmarks closed mixed the previous day.
Looking forward, GBP/USD traders will be closely watching the UK data dump, scheduled for publishing at 07:00 AM GMT. Among them, the preliminary reading of the fourth-quarter (Q4) UK GDP, expected 0.5% QoQ versus 16% prior, will be the key. While the market expects the economic figures to disappoint the cable bulls, any surprises will see the fresh multi-month high.
Read: UK GDP Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? BOE's bullish stance may backfire
Technical analysis
Spinning tops near multi-month high suggest traders’ indecision ahead of the key events. Though, bulls can keep 1.4000 on the radar unless witnessing a downside break of January’s top surrounding 1.3760.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3808
|Today Daily Change
|-26 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|1.3834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3693
|Daily SMA50
|1.3576
|Daily SMA100
|1.3327
|Daily SMA200
|1.3027
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3866
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3842
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3827
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3802
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3771
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3739
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3929
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Eyes yearly high above 0.7800 despite mixed clues, off in China
AUD/USD battles five-week-old resistance line near the highest since January 21. Biden-Xi call, US stimulus progress and virus woes troubled markets. Aussie-US data, EU’s economic forecast and holiday in Beijing and Japan increased traders’ confusion.
EUR/USD ticks higher in dull trading
EUR/USD trades near a weekly high at 1.2149 as demand for the American currency is still shy. US stimulus plans and a brand new spending program could spur some action.
XAU/USD drops back below $1840 as DXY and US yields rebound
Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1847/oz and then turned to the downside. Recently dropped below $1840 and it trades at $1836, the lowest since Asian hours, approaching a critical support area.
DOGE bulls catch a breather between two crucial price levels
DOGE/USD wavers around 0.0700 during its latest easy performance since late Thursday. The digital asset follows a downward sloping trend line from Sunday amid bearish MACD. 50-bar SMA pushes bulls toward breaking weekly resistance line.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.20 ahead of Fed
The greenback stays on the defensive although it seems to have met decent support in the proximity of 90.20 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).