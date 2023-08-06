GBP/USD justifies fears about UK employment, growth around 1.2750, focus on UK GDP, US inflation

- GBP/USD fades late last week’s corrective bounce but lacks follow-through.
- Early signals of UK employment, growth flag concerns about British economy ahead of Q2 GDP.
- BoE’s inability to please Pound Sterling bulls with rate hikes, mostly upbeat US data tease sellers.
- Hawkish Fed talks, cautious mood before US inflation gauges also weigh on Cable pair.
GBP/USD justifies the market’s fears about UK employment and growth conditions as it retreats to 1.2745 amid Monday’s sluggish Asian session, following a three-week downtrend. In doing so, the Cable pair also justifies hawkish bias about the Federal Reserve (Fed), as well as the Bank of England’s (BoE) failure to please optimists despite fueling interest rates to multi-year highs. Furthermore, a cautious mood ahead of the first readings of the UK’s second quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the US inflation numbers also keep the Pound Sterling sellers hopeful.
The latest outcome of the UK’s Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), funded by the global quant giant KPMG, revealed downbeat employment conditions in Britain due to economic pessimism. “British employers reduced the number of new permanent staff they hired through recruitment agencies by the most since mid-2020 last month due to concerns about the economic outlook,” said the KPMG/REC poll.
In the last week, the Bank of England (BoE) matched market forecasts by lifting the benchmark interest rates to the highest level in 15 years with a 0.25% increase to 5.25%. However, the policymakers appear divided with most favoring the latest move and a few backing a 0.50% rate hike while one BoE voting member backed no rate hike.
Following the BoE Interest Rate Decision, Governor Andrew Bailey spoke at the press conference and ruled out the case for a 50 basis point rate rise in the latest meeting. Further, BoE Governor Bailey also conveyed expectations of witnessing softer inflation, as well as the hopes to deliver the path they expect with no recession while adding, “We will have to see." It’s worth noting that BoE Governor also mentioned, “Projection for economic activity has weakened since May.”
The same contrasts with the recently hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman as she said during the weekend that the Fed should remain willing to raise the federal funds rate at a future meeting if the incoming data indicate that progress on inflation has stalled. Previously, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Friday to Bloomberg, that the central bank is likely to keep monetary policy in a restrictive territory well into 2024. On the contrary, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated that they should start thinking about how long to hold rates.
It should be noted that the US employment report posted a softer-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figure of 187K, versus 185K prior (revised) and 200K market forecasts, whereas the Unemployment Rate eased to 3.5% from 3.6% expected and previous readings. Further, the Average Hourly Earnings reprinted 0.4% MoM and 4.4% YoY numbers by defying the expectations of witnessing a slight reduction in wage growth.
Also notable is the fact that the ISM Manufacturing PMI for July improved a bit but the more important Services PMI dropped for the said month. Additionally, US Factory Orders edged higher for June and so did the second-tier employment-linked data like Nonfarm Productivity and JOLT Job Openings. However, the Q2 Unit Labor Cost eased and troubled favoring the Fed’s September rate hike.
Additionally, the market’s bets on the Fed’s September rate hike eased from 20.0% to 13% on a weekly basis, per the CME’s FedWatch Tool.
To sum up, the fears of the UK’s economic slowdown and labor market crunch weigh on the Cable pair ahead of the top-tier data/events. It’s worth noting that the latest easing in the US Treasury bond yields, however, puts a floor under the Pound Sterling as this week’s US inflation numbers, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for July loom.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old descending trend channel, currently between 1.2850 and 1.2600, keeps the GBP/USD sellers hopeful amid bearish MACD signals and a steady RSI (14) line.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.275
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.275
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2894
|Daily SMA50
|1.2736
|Daily SMA100
|1.2585
|Daily SMA200
|1.2317
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2792
|Previous Daily Low
|1.269
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2873
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2621
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2753
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2593
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2798
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2847
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2901
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prints unimpressive week-start below 0.6600, Australia/US inflation clues eyed
AUD/USD kick-starts the inflation week with no major changes, making rounds to around 0.6570, defending the last two days’ corrective bounce off the key support line. The Aussie pair justifies the market’s cautious mood ahead of the top-tier inflation clues from Australia and the US.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1000 on fears of ECB peak rates, hawkish Fed moves on upbeat US CPI
EUR/USD begins the key inflation week on a back foot, after rising in the last two consecutive days, as sellers attack the 1.1000 psychological magnet during early hours of Monday’s Asian session. The Euro pair retreats from a three-week-old falling resistance line.
Gold keeps $1,960 in the spotlight as United States inflation loom
Gold price begins the week comprising the key United States inflation without much surprises as it defends the previous day’s corrective bounce off an important support line, mainly backed by mixed US employment report. The XAU/USD seesaws near $1,943, flirting with the 50-DMA hurdle.
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
Week Ahead – US inflation report coming up as Dollar storms higher
The spike in US yields this week gave the dollar a boost, but the longevity of this recovery will be decided by the next edition of US inflation. According to the Cleveland Fed Nowcast model, there is some scope for an upside inflation surprise, which would be a blessing for the dollar.