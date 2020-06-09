- DXY drops below 96.50, to lowest in almost three months.
- Cable erased losses and rises to test daily highs.
The GBP/USD pair rose more than a hundred pips from the daily low it reached during the European session at 1.2616. It recently climbed to 1.2743, slightly below the daily top of 1.2755, the strongest since March 12.
Cable gained momentum on the back of a weaker US dollar. The greenback was recovering ground but it turned to the downside, extending the decline that started more than a week ago. The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke under 96.50 and tumbled to 96.30, the lowest since mid-March.
In Wall Street, equity prices are falling from multi-month highs but the pound is not being affected. The two-day FOMC meeting started on Tuesday. The central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged.
Regarding the Bank of England, Monetary Policy Committee member Cunliffe said the coronavirus crisis “is far from over” and warned that another “sharp repricing of risk is still possible, but the first stage of the crisis is over”.
Technical outlook
The bias in GBP/USD continues to point to the upside. The correction seen on Tuesday found support again around 1.2630 and rose back above. On the upside, the 1.2730/50 area is the level to break in order to clear the way to more gains.
Cable gains for the eight day in a row, so a correction or consolidation seems overdue. The critical support might lie at 1.2630: a confirmation below would point to an extension of the correction. The next level to watch is 1.2480/90.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2721
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2349
|Daily SMA50
|1.2389
|Daily SMA100
|1.2557
|Daily SMA200
|1.2681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2736
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2628
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2804
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2871
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps toward 1.1350 as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is surging toward 1.1350, as the dollar recovery seems to fade. Tension is mounting ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday. Weak German and French figures are countered by hopes for new stimulus.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.27 amid the UK reopening
GBP/USD is clawing its way back to 1.27 as the greenback is moving down and amid optimism about the UK's exit from lockdown.
“Do or die” moment on the crypto board
The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.
XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven.
WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API
Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.