GBP/USD jumps toward 1.2750 as US dollar tumbles

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • DXY drops below 96.50, to lowest in almost three months.
  • Cable erased losses and rises to test daily highs.

The GBP/USD pair rose more than a hundred pips from the daily low it reached during the European session at 1.2616. It recently climbed to 1.2743, slightly below the daily top of 1.2755, the strongest since March 12.

Cable gained momentum on the back of a weaker US dollar. The greenback was recovering ground but it turned to the downside, extending the decline that started more than a week ago. The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke under 96.50 and tumbled to 96.30, the lowest since mid-March.

In Wall Street, equity prices are falling from multi-month highs but the pound is not being affected. The two-day FOMC meeting started on Tuesday. The central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged.

Regarding the Bank of England, Monetary Policy Committee member Cunliffe said the coronavirus crisis “is far from over” and warned that another “sharp repricing of risk is still possible, but the first stage of the crisis is over”.

Technical outlook

The bias in GBP/USD continues to point to the upside. The correction seen on Tuesday found support again around 1.2630 and rose back above. On the upside, the 1.2730/50 area is the level to break in order to clear the way to more gains.

Cable gains for the eight day in a row, so a correction or consolidation seems overdue. The critical support might lie at 1.2630: a confirmation below would point to an extension of the correction. The next level to watch is 1.2480/90.

 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2721
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.2723
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2349
Daily SMA50 1.2389
Daily SMA100 1.2557
Daily SMA200 1.2681
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2736
Previous Daily Low 1.2628
Previous Weekly High 1.2732
Previous Weekly Low 1.2326
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2695
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2669
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2656
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2588
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2548
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2763
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2804
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2871

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

