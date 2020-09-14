GBP/USD jumps to two-day tops, eyeing a sustained move beyond 1.2900 mark

- Growing opposition to the UK’s Internal Market Bill prompted short-covering move around GBP/USD.
- The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD further contributed to the pair’s strong intraday rally.
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops during the early North American session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.2900 round-figure mark.
The pair witnessed some short-covering move on the first day of a new trading week and for now, seems to have stalled its recent bearish slide to seven-week lows touched on Friday. Growing opposition to the UK’s so-called Internal Market Bill turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the British pound.
It is worth recalling that Britain unveiled draft legislation last week, which acknowledged that some powers conferred by the legislation could break international law in a very specific and limited way. The UK government's attempt to override parts of the divorce treaty with the EU added to growing market fears about a no-deal Brexit.
On the other hand, the US dollar remained depressed on the back of diminishing odds for the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures. Adding to this, the upbeat market mood – supported by renewed optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease – further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of an uptick over the past hour or so could also be attributed to some technical buying on a sustained move beyond the previous session's swing high, around mid-1.2800s. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the key focus will remain on a debate on the UK's Internal Market Bill in the House of Commons.
The sterling could witness some fresh selling if the legislation is accepted. Conversely, if the bill is rejected by the common, the GBP/USD pair seems more likely to build on its momentum and aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.3000 psychological mark, though no-deal Brexit concerns might keep a lid on any runaway rally, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2899
|Today Daily Change
|0.0103
|Today Daily Change %
|0.80
|Today daily open
|1.2796
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3157
|Daily SMA50
|1.2965
|Daily SMA100
|1.2694
|Daily SMA200
|1.2737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2866
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2763
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3279
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2763
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2802
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2826
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.275
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2705
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2647
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2853
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2957
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.