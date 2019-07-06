GBP/USD jumps to session tops, lacks follow-through ahead of NFP

• Absent negative UK political or Brexit headlines prompt some short-covering.
• The USD consolidates recent losses and does little to influence the price action.
• The market focus remains on Friday’s important release of the US jobs report.
The GBP/USD pair picked up the pace since the early European session on Friday and spiked to fresh session tops, around the 1.2720-25 region in the last hour.
The pair regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week, albeit the uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some short-covering move amid absent negative UK political or Brexit headlines.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar held steady but struggled to attract any meaningful buying interest amid firming market expectations that the Fed will be forced to cut interest rates by the end of this year and hence, did little to hinder the intraday positive move.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive move or continues with its struggle to make it through the 1.2745-50 supply zone amid persistent UK political uncertainty and growing fears of a no-deal Brexit.
Given that former foreign secretary and a hard-Brexiteer Boris Johnson remains the leading candidate to be the next British PM, fading hopes for a softer Brexit should hold investors from placing any bullish bets and eventually keep a lid on any meaningful up-move.
Moving ahead, Friday's key focus will be on the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP, which should play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
As Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own Analyst writes: “If the pair manages to run higher, it may face another convergence of resistance lines at 1.2741 where the one-week Pivot Point Resistance 1 and the PP 1d-R1 meet.”
“Looking down, some support awaits at 1.2668 which is the confluence of the PP 1d-S1, the SMA 10-1d, and the previous daily low. The downside target is far below – at 1.2563 where the previous monthly low converges with the previous weekly low,” he added further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD pressured on weak German data, ahead of the NFP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1260, pressured after the German Bundesbank slashed its growth forecasts and industrial output fell below expectations. The US Non-Farm Payrolls is eagerly awaited.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2700 amid UK political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700, stable. Labour defeated the Brexit Party in a by-election, and Theresa May officially steps down as party, launching the leadership contest. NFP is awaited.
USD/JPY: challenging critical short-term resistance
US economy expected to have added 185K new jobs in May. Japanese economy still 'worsening' according to the Japanese Cabinet Office.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Worried but the signs are steady
Non-farm payrolls are predicted to add 185,000 in May following April’s 263,000 increase. Manufacturing will gain 5,000 positions after the prior month’s 4,000.
Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus
However, overbought conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.