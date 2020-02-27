GBP/USD jumps to session tops and retreats, finds some resistance ahead of mid-1.2900s

- GBP/USD regains positive traction amid some follow-through USD weakness.
- The US bond yields fall to fresh all-time lows and undermined the greenback.
- No-deal Brexit fears to cap gains ahead of the UK’s Brexit negotiations mandate.
The selling bias surrounding the greenback picked up pace in the last hour and lifted the GBP/USD pair to fresh session tops, closer to mid-1.2900s.
The prevailing risk-off mood – amid growing concerns over the global outbreak of the deadly coronavirus – led to an extension of the recent slump in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell to fresh all-time lows and kept exerting some pressure on the US dollar.
The upside seems limited
Sustained USD weakness helped the pair to regain some positive traction on Thursday and recover a part of the previous session's sharp intraday fall of over 100 pips to sub-1.2900 levels. Apart from this, the uptick lacked any obvious catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out quickly amid fears of a no-deal Brexit.
Given the uncertainty about the future UK-EU trade relationship, investors are likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bullish bets ahead of the UK's mandate for Brexit negotiations. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Later during the early North-American session, important US macro releases might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities. Thursday's US economic docket highlights the release of revised Q4 GDP print and Durable Goods Orders data.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2932
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2983
|Daily SMA50
|1.303
|Daily SMA100
|1.2982
|Daily SMA200
|1.2699
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3008
|Previous Daily Low
|1.29
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3054
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2849
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.287
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2761
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3087
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.09 amid coronavirus headlines, hopes for German stimulus
EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.09 as coronavirus fears weigh on US yields and the dollar. Hopes for German fiscal stimulus is also helping. US GDP and Durables are eyed next.
GBP/USD trades above 1..29 as Brexit tensions rise
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, consolidating its losses as the UK is set to publish its post-Brexit negotiation goals. A speech the BOE's Cunliffe and coronavirus headlines are eyed.
Forex Today: Markets, dollar slump after Trump's coronavirus response, crypto retreat, US data eyed
President Donald Trump has addressed the nation on the coronavirus outbreak, saying the US is prepared, that is just the flu, and tapping Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate the response.
WTI consolidates near 13-month low amid coronavirus-led demand concerns
Bears take a breather, allowing a phase of consolidation in WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) over the last hours, as they keep an eye on fresh coronavirus-related developments globally and the key US growth numbers for the next push lower.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.