GBP/USD jumps to session tops and eases, holds above 1.3900 mark

- GBP/USD gained traction on Wednesday and built on the overnight bounce from one-week lows.
- The uptick was solely led by some cross-driven strength stemming from a fall in the EUR/GBP.
- The upside seems limited ahead of Wednesday's FOMC decision and BoE meeting on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair finally broke out of its intraday consolidative trading range and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3930 region during the early European session.
The pair regained some positive traction on Wednesday and is now looking to build on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 1.3800 neighbourhood, or one-week lows. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some cross-driven strength stemming from a fresh leg down in the EUR/GBP.
However, a combination of factors might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the GBP/USD pair. The British pound is likely to be undermined by the fact that the EU launched legal action against the UK for breaching the NI protocol and the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's dovish comments.
Bailey said that the central bank is committed to buying bonds at an elevated pace and also sounded cautious about the economic recovery. The market took this as the early sign of a possible downward revision of the central bank's economic forecast and might cap any meaningful gains for the sterling ahead of the BoE meeting on Thursday.
On the other hand, the US dollar remained well supported by the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery and elevated US Treasury bond yields. This, along with expectations for a larger government borrowing and speculations for an uptick in US inflation held the yield on the benchmark 10-year US bond closer to over one-year tops.
That said, expectations that the Fed could take some action to curb any further rise in long-term borrowing cost acted as a headwind for the US bond yields and capped the upside. Hence, the key focus will remain on the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be announced later during the US session this Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3917
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3892
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3951
|Daily SMA50
|1.3798
|Daily SMA100
|1.3564
|Daily SMA200
|1.3215
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3906
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3809
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4005
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3846
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3832
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3772
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3735
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3929
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4026
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates in a range around 1.1900, FOMC eyed
EUR/USD oscillates in a range around the 1.1900 mark ahead of the European open. Investors seemed to have moved on the side-lines ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision. The final version of the Eurozone CPI print might offer some short-term trading opportunities.
GBP/USD on the defensive below 1.3900 ahead of FOMC
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak but lacks follow-through while trading below 1.3900. The UK rolls up sleeves to battle human rights, nuclear threats. British Health Minister says AstraZeneca is safe, FOMC eagerly awaited.
Gold advances towards $1740 amid pre-FOMC lull
Gold picks up bids and approaches $1740 ahead of Wednesday’s European session as geopolitical risk catalysts join the US dollar’s pre-Fed dull performance. US 10-year Treasury yields remain on the back foot, offering extra strength to the yellow metal.
Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.