- GBP/USD caught aggressive bids and rallied to a three-day high in the last hour.
- Softer US macro data weighed on the USD and prompted a short-covering move.
- Elevated US bond yields, the risk-off mood to limit the USD losses and cap the pair.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed a short-covering bounce on Thursday and rallied nearly 150 pips from the 1.2040 area, or the daily low touched in the aftermath of the Bank of England policy decision. The momentum pushed spot prices to a three-day high, around the 1.2280-1.2285 region during the early North American session.
The intraday US dollar positive move lost steam following the disappointing release of the US macro data, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that offered support to the GBP/USD pair. The US Department of Commerce reported that Housing Starts declined by 14.4% and Building Permits fell by 7% in May. Adding to this, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey's diffusion index for current general activity declined to -3.3 in June from 2.5 in May. The data added to worries about softening US economic growth and prompted some selling around the greenback.
That said, elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations, should help limit any deeper USD pullback. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the US central bank is “absolutely determined” to keep inflation expectations anchored to 2% and reaffirmed another big hike in July. Moreover, the so-called dot plot showed that the median year-end projection for the federal funds rate moved up to 3.4% from 1.9% in the March estimate and 3.8% in 2023. This, along with the risk-off impulse, could lend support to the safe-haven buck and cap the GBP/USD pair, at least for now.
Apart from this, expectations that the BoE would opt for a more gradual approach to raising interest rates amid recession fears could act as a headwind for the British pound. Bulls might also be reluctant to place aggressive bets amid the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement. The fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders, suggesting that any subsequent move up runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2249
|Today Daily Change
|0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|1.2181
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2473
|Daily SMA50
|1.2591
|Daily SMA100
|1.2957
|Daily SMA200
|1.3245
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2205
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1989
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2123
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2045
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1909
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1829
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2261
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally, closes in on 1.0500
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum in the American session on Thursday and climbed toward 1.0500. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index slumped below 104.40, suggesting that the dollar selloff is fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2250 as dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD has continued to push higher and climbed to a fresh three-day high above 1.2250 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The Bank of England's (BOE) hawkish tone and the renewed dollar weakness after mixed data provide a boost to the pair on Thursday.
Gold recovers to $1,830 as US yields retreat
Gold has staged a rebound and climbed to $1,830 after having tested $1,820 earlier in the day. Following the latest macroeconomic data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield retraced a portion of its daily rally, allowing XAU/USD to edge higher.
Two events that will mark the end of the crypto-winter
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are set to trade sideways-to-lower after the US Central Bank confirmed its more hawkish rate path is going forward in order to bring inflation down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!