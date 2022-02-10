GBP/USD jumps to fresh daily high, back above mid-1.3500s ahead of US CPI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD caught fresh bids on Thursday and was supported by modest USD weakness.
  • A positive risk tone turned out to be a key factor that undermined the safe-haven USD.
  • Brexit jitters, hawkish Fed expectations should cap gains ahead of the key US CPI print.

The GBP/USD pair regained positive traction during the first half of the European session and shot to a fresh daily high, around the 1.3560-1.3565 region in the last hour.

Following the previous day's turnaround from the weekly low, the GBP/USD pair caught fresh bids on Thursday and was supported by modest US dollar weakness. A generally positive tone around the equity markets was seen as a key factor that undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status. That said, elevated US Treasury bond yields and hawkish Fed expectations should limit any meaningful USD losses, warranting caution for bullish traders.

Investors seem convinced that the Fed will adopt a more aggressive policy response to combat high inflation and have been pricing in a 50 bps rate hike in March. This, in turn, had pushed the US bond yields to multi-year highs earlier this week. Hence, Thursday release of the US CPI report would be looked upon for fresh clues about the pace of the Fed's policy tightening cycle, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics.

In the meantime, some cross-driven strength stemming from a sharp spike in the GBP/JPY cross remained supportive of the move up. It, however, remains to be seen if bulls can retain their dominant position or the momentum meets with a fresh supply at higher levels amid renewed tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3556
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.3537
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3545
Daily SMA50 1.3451
Daily SMA100 1.3508
Daily SMA200 1.3706
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3589
Previous Daily Low 1.3527
Previous Weekly High 1.3628
Previous Weekly Low 1.3387
Previous Monthly High 1.3749
Previous Monthly Low 1.3358
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3551
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3565
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3513
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3489
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.345
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3575
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3614
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3638

 

 

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1400 ahead of EU Economic Forecasts, US inflation

EUR/USD is steadying above 1.1400, stalling its rebound from weekly lows. ECB policymakers contrasted Fed speakers, draft EU forecast suggests softer inflation, GDP growth. High hopes from US CPI for January can disappoint bears.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD grinds lower towards 1.3500, eyes on Bailey, US inflation

GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3500, correctly from weekly highs amid a broad US dollar rebound and mixed markets. EU files first post-Brexit court case against UK. BOE’s Pill cites uncertainty on rate hikes ahead of Governor Bailey. US CPI awaited as well. 

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates near two-week high, US inflation awaited

Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase around the $1,834 region heading into the European session. The standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine continued acting as a tailwind for the safe haven. The US inflation data holds the key. 

Gold News

Bitcoin price sustains gains as BlackRock reportedly plans to offer crypto trading

A recent report revealed that BlackRock may soon offer crypto trading services to its institutional clients. Global fixed income CIO at BlackRock believes that Bitcoin price could go up “significantly.”

Read more

US Inflation Preview: Core CPI above 6% could spark next dollar rally Premium

Annual inflation with a 7% handle? That has already happened, and now the focus returns to underlying prices – which are closely watched by the Federal Reserve. The dollar is ready to rally. 

Read more

