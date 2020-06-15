- GBP/USD rebound from 1.2450 extends to 1.2600 area.
- The USD dollar drops across the board as market sentiment improves.
- A clear move above 1.2551 wouls ease bearish pressure – Credit Suisse.
The sterling has broken beyond previous session highs at 1.2570/75 area to extend its rebound from two-week lows at 1.2450 to 1.2600 area. The pair has pushed higher on Monday’s US afternoon session, buoyed by broad-based USD weakness as equity markets turned positive.
The USD loses footing as market sentiment improves
Equity markets have turned around during the US trading session, after having opened the week with significant declines. The increase of COVID-19 cases in China and in several US states have triggered concerns that a second pandemic wave would cripple the incipient economic recovery.
These fears, however, seem to have eased throughout the day. Wall Street has experienced a sharp rebound, which has improved market sentiment, weighing on safe assets like the US dollar. The GBP/USD, which opened the week with a 0.25% decline, has bounced up to text levels 0.65% higher at 1.2600.
GBP/USD: a move beyond 1.2546/51 would ease the bearish bias – Credit Suisse
The FX Analysts’ team at Credit Suisse see the pair vulnerable, although a clear move beyond 1.2550 would ease bearish pressure, “Resistance is seen at 1.2546/51 initially above which can ease the immediate downside bias with resistance then seen next at 1.2609 and with 1.2654 ideally now capping to keep the immediate risk to the downside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
