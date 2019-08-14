GBP/USD jumps to 1.2075 as UK CPI rises 2.1% y/y in July vs. 1.9% expected

UK CPI rises 2.1% y/y in July vs. 1.9% expected.

UK CPI arrives at 0.0% m/m in July vs. -0.1% expected.

The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at 2.1% in July, when compared to 2.0% booked in June while bettering expectations of a 1.9% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) arrived at 1.9% y/y last month versus 1.8% booked in June while matching the consensus forecast of 1.8%.

The monthly figures showed that the UK consumer prices arrived at 0.0% in July, beating -0.1% expectations and 0.0% last.