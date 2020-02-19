GBP/USD jumps back above 1.30 mark, fresh session tops post-UK CPI

- GBP/USD reverses an early dip and gains traction on hotter-than-expected UK CPI.
- Fears of a no-deal Brexit might keep a lid on any runaway rally, at least for now.
The GBP/USD pair reversed an early European session dip to the 1.2975 region and seemed headed back towards the top end of its daily trading range post-UK macro data.
Following the previous session's good two-way moves and a range-bound price action through the Asian session on Wednesday, the pair found some support from a subdued US dollar demand. The intraday uptick lacked any strong follow-through and fizzled out rather quickly near 100-hour SMA.
The pair subsequently dropped back closer to the overnight swing low but once again managed to attract some dip-buying following the release of the latest UK consumer inflation figures. According to the report, the headline CPI jumped to 1.8% YoY rate in January as compared to 1.3% previous and 1.6% expected.
Adding to this, the core CPI, Producer Price Index (PPI) also came in stronger than consensus estimates and provided a goodish lift to the British pound. The pair rallied over 30 pips in reaction to the upbeat data, albeit the upside is likely to remain capped amid persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2987
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2999
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3024
|Daily SMA50
|1.3064
|Daily SMA100
|1.2943
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3049
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2971
|Previous Weekly High
|1.307
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2872
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3019
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2963
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2928
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2885
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3042
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.312
