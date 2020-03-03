GBP/USD jumps above 1.2800 after Fed's emergency rate cut

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Fed cuts policy rate by 50 basis points in an emergency move.
  • Fed says coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity.
  • US Dollar Index slumps toward the 97 handle.

The GBP/USD pair shot higher in the last minutes and gained more than 50 pips after the US Federal Reserve announced a 50 basis points cut to its policy rate in a surprise move. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2825, adding 0.6% on a daily basis.

Fed rate cut weighs on USD

Citing risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak on the economic activity, the Fed said it lowered the federal fund rates to 1%-1.25% range. "The FOMC is closely monitoring developments and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy," the Fed said and noted that the vote was unanimous in favour of the cut.

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering a statement at 1600 GMT. 

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD' performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell sharply on this announcement and was last down 0.5% on the day at 97.03.

Technical levels to watch for

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2828
Today Daily Change 0.0063
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 1.2765
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2942
Daily SMA50 1.3021
Daily SMA100 1.299
Daily SMA200 1.2701
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2851
Previous Daily Low 1.2741
Previous Weekly High 1.3018
Previous Weekly Low 1.2726
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2783
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2809
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.272
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2675
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.261
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.283
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2896
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2941

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Fed shocks markets with emergency cut, follow live updates

LIVE: Fed shocks markets with emergency cut, follow live updates

The Fed shocked markets with a double rate cut in response to coronavirus and markets are rocking. Fed Chair Jerome Powell addresses the press in an improvised presser. Follow all the updates live.

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD surges as Fed announces emergency 50bp cut

EUR/USD surges as Fed announces emergency 50bp cut

EUR/USD is jumping toward 1.12 as the Federal Reserve shocked markets with an emergency rate cut of 50 basis points in response to the coronavirus crisis.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges above 1.28 as Fed cuts rates

GBP/USD surges above 1.28 as Fed cuts rates

GBP/USD has jumped above 1.28 as the Fed shocked with a 50bp rate cut amid the coronavirus crisis. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: $1,611 targeted after G7 coronavirus response fails to impress

Gold: $1,611 targeted after G7 coronavirus response fails to impress

Safe-haven gold has room to rise after the G7 countries failed to impress markets with a vague statement. The industrialized countries committed to help their economies but failed to announce any coordinated response.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures