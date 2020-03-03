GBP/USD jumps above 1.2800 after Fed's emergency rate cut

- Fed cuts policy rate by 50 basis points in an emergency move.
- Fed says coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity.
- US Dollar Index slumps toward the 97 handle.
The GBP/USD pair shot higher in the last minutes and gained more than 50 pips after the US Federal Reserve announced a 50 basis points cut to its policy rate in a surprise move. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2825, adding 0.6% on a daily basis.
Fed rate cut weighs on USD
Citing risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak on the economic activity, the Fed said it lowered the federal fund rates to 1%-1.25% range. "The FOMC is closely monitoring developments and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy," the Fed said and noted that the vote was unanimous in favour of the cut.
FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering a statement at 1600 GMT.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD' performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell sharply on this announcement and was last down 0.5% on the day at 97.03.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2828
|Today Daily Change
|0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.2765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2942
|Daily SMA50
|1.3021
|Daily SMA100
|1.299
|Daily SMA200
|1.2701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2851
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2741
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3018
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2783
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2809
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.272
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2675
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.261
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2896
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2941
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Fed shocks markets with emergency cut, follow live updates
The Fed shocked markets with a double rate cut in response to coronavirus and markets are rocking. Fed Chair Jerome Powell addresses the press in an improvised presser. Follow all the updates live.
EUR/USD surges as Fed announces emergency 50bp cut
EUR/USD is jumping toward 1.12 as the Federal Reserve shocked markets with an emergency rate cut of 50 basis points in response to the coronavirus crisis.
GBP/USD surges above 1.28 as Fed cuts rates
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.28 as the Fed shocked with a 50bp rate cut amid the coronavirus crisis.
Gold: $1,611 targeted after G7 coronavirus response fails to impress
Safe-haven gold has room to rise after the G7 countries failed to impress markets with a vague statement. The industrialized countries committed to help their economies but failed to announce any coordinated response.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.