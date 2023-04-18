GBP/USD jumps above 1.2400 on upbeat UK labor cost data, Claimant Count soars

- GBP/USD has scaled above 1.2400 on better-than-anticipated UK Average Earnings data.
- CUK’s Claimant Count Change has increased by 28.2K and the Unemployment Rate has increased to 3.8%.
- The USD Index has slipped below 102.00 as investors are digesting fears of one more rate hike from the Fed.
The GBP/USD pair has climbed above 1.2400 as United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported upbeat Average Earnings (Feb) data. Three month Labor cost index (excluding bonuses) has landed higher at 6.6% than the consensus of 6.2% but in line with the prior release.
The number of individuals who applied for jobless claims has jumped by 28.2K while the street was anticipating a decline of 11.8K. Three-month Unemployment Rate has jumped to 3.8% vs. the consensus and the prior release of 3.7%. An upbeat labor cost index might leave no other option for the Bank of England (BoE) than to hike rates further.
Contrary to that, UK Finance Minister was very confident about UK’s economic progress. UK Hunt cited that the British economy will outperform this year. Also, the economy will avoid recession.
S&P500 futures have remained choppy in the Asian session as investors s worried about quarterly results from banking and technology stocks, portraying a cautionary market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has surrendered the crucial support of 102.00 as investors are digesting fears of one more rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is expected to get announced in May.
Fed chair Jerome Powell eyes one more rate hike as United States core inflation rebounded in March, indicating extreme stubbornness due to the robust labor cost index. Meanwhile, retail demand for costly products has dropped as households are avoiding the higher cost of financing.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2392
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2375
|Daily SMA50
|1.218
|Daily SMA100
|1.2186
|Daily SMA200
|1.1915
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2438
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2354
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2546
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2344
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2386
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2406
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.234
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2305
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2425
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
